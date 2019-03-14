Angela Simmons Opens Up About The Murder Of Her Ex Sutton Tennyson On ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’

Angela Simmons will speak publicly about the death of her ex Sutton Tennyson on Thursday’s episode of Growing Up Hip-Hop.

The WeTV reality show is in its fourth season and features the children of hip-hop legends like Run DMC, Master P and Eazy-E. Simmons stars alongside her siblings, Vanessa and Jojo. Simmons shares many parts of her life on the show, including being a single mother to her and Tennyson’s son, Sutton Joseph, or S.J. However, the latest episode of the series takes a “deep dive” into Tennyson’s murder, according to Heavy. In November 2018, Tennyson was gunned down in the driveway of his Atlanta home after an argument with his alleged killer Mike Williams. According to TMZ, Williams shot Tennyson 13 times in his chest, stomach and arms. Williams was reportedly indicted last week after turning himself in but denies he was the one who shot Tennyson.

Growing Up Hip-Hop cast members like Master P come to Simmons’ side to console her in the episode’s sneak peek. Rapper Master P explained in the clip that the socialite, 34, will have a hard time trusting people in the future. Her sister Vanessa claims she couldn’t imagine dealing with her sister’s fate and learning that something happened to her longtime boyfriend Mike Wayans. Her brother said now that his nephew doesn’t have his father, he will now have to “step up” and be there for the toddler in the future. Rapper Lil Eazy-E, whose father died in 1995 due to complications of AIDS, said Simmons’ son will feel the sorrow of growing up without Tennyson in his formative years.

“Pain is gonna come as he gets older,” he said in the clip.

Simmons and Tennyson announced their engagement in April 2016 after briefly dating. Shortly after, the Run’s House alum confirmed what many of her fans speculated, and announced the couple was expecting their first child. According to Essence, the two decided to call it quits in December 2017 and Simmons has been vocal about her struggles as a single mother on her Instagram account.

Simmons did, however, explained her heartbreak to her 5.9 million Instagram followers and paid tribute to her late ex through photos of him and their son.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton,” she captioned under one photo. “I promise to hold S.J. down in every way I promise.”

Growing Up Hip-Hop airs on WeTV on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST.