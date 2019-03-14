The Whammies Are Back: ABC Bringing Back ‘Press Your Luck’ And ‘Card Sharks’ Game Shows

ABC is going to keep working on old-school game shows to see if they have legs.

ABC already has a number of hit shows ranging from dramas to reality TV to sitcoms, but they want to keep bringing all sorts of programming to its viewers. Now, they’re on a bit of a game show kick and they are actually going to kick the tires on a couple more old-school shows to see if they can draw in fans again. Later this year, ABC will debut new versions of both Card Sharks and Press Your Luck for old and new audiences.

Vulture is reporting that both shows are already in pre-production and each will have hour-long episodes. As of right now, ABC is looking to have both Press Your Luck and Card Shark premiere sometime in the spring, but an exact date is not yet known.

Going back and re-inventing old game shows is nothing new for ABC as they’ve been doing it quite a bit lately. They have brought back Celebrity Family Feud, Match Game, 100,000 Pyramid, and To Tell The Truth among others, but it appears as if The Gong Show revival didn’t last too long as it may already be cancelled.

Longtime fans of both shows will be thrilled to see them revived and brought back to life, but a whole new generation of game show viewers are in for a treat.

Card Sharks debuted back in 1978 with Jim Perry as its host and the concept was somewhat simple. The audience would be surveyed on various topics and the contestants would attempt to guess at the results. If they ended up guessing correctly, they would be able to flip cards over and then play a game of High-Low for more cards.

From there, they could determine if they’d like to freeze their hand or continue on for bigger prizes.

Over the years, Card Sharks would have different hosts with Bob Eubanks, Bill Rafferty, and Pat Bullard during different revivals. The last time it was on the air, though, was during a short run from 2001 to 2002.

Press Your Luck made its debut in 1983 with Peter Tomarken as the host, and it brought about the often yelled phrase of “NO WHAMMY…STOP!” Contestants would answer questions for turns at the board and then try to get their spin to land on big prizes and not the Whammies which would cause them to lose everything.

There was a short revival of the show in 2002 and it was simply called Whammy!, but it didn’t last very long either. Now, ABC is hoping that these two new additions will continue their retro game show block which is doing rather well for them.