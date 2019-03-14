Jenny Mollen Bares All, Shares Naked Selfie With Instagram Fans

The selfie is from her recent photo shoot for 'Harper's Bazaar' magazine.

Actress Jenny Mollen shared nude selfies and videos of herself in a Harper’s Bazaar magazine shoot with her 383,000 Instagram fans on Tuesday. The gorgeous mother of two is captured in the images and footage putting her svelte figure forward and looking absolutely amazing.

According to the Daily Mail, the 39-year-old additionally gave fans a tour of her glamorous dressing room, and in the footage, you can make out her clothes scattered to-and-fro on the ground.

In other other sizzling “behind-the-scenes” pics from the shoot, the stunner is shown lying on the floor completely nude, save for a hand covering up her decolletage. The image is tastefully shot, elegant and shows her lying prone while resting the back of her head on the front cushion of a white leather chair.

The actress used the same trick to strategically cover up her decolletage in the nude Instagram snap taken in her bathroom. The photo shows her looking down at her phone in front of the bathroom mirror, and she’s wearing her highlighted blonde hair in loose, fashionably messy waves.

Jenny Mollen is never one to shy away from showing some skin on social media, either, and she shared nude selfies while she was 38-weeks pregnant back in 2017 on Instagram. In the recent selfie from Tuesday she’s shown again in all her glory, and she captioned it ‘Just finished shooting in this cute outfit,’ she’s.

The only items the Amateur Night star wore for that snap are two gold bracelets and rings and a minimal amount of makeup. She told her fans, “[I’m] Not gonna lie, I felt pretty vulnerable when [Harper’s Bazaar] asked me to remove my bracelets….

Jenny Mollen is married to 40-year-old American Pie actor Jason Biggs; however, she is a talented celebrity in her own right. She’s starred in 14 films and ten television roles. She’s best known for playing Nina Ash in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin off, Angel, as well as for her roles in motion picture films My Best Friends Girl and Cattle Call.

Mollen is also an acclaimed author, and her book “I Like You Just The Way I Am” debuted at number 10 on The New York Times Best Seller list. Her second follow up book to “I Like You Just The Way I Am,” “Live Fast Die Hot,” debuted at number eight.

The night before the Harper’s Bazaar shoot, Jenny Mollen attended the Art Production Fund’s annual benefit with husband, Jason Biggs in New York City. The couple have two sons together; 5-year-old Sid and one-year-old Lazlo.