Viki Odintcova Exposes Assets In A Transparent Top To Pose For The Cover Of ‘Maxim’

Russian bombshell Viki Odintcova is very popular on social media for posting her sultry, skin-baring photographs and in order to stay in the limelight, the model makes sure to post new pictures as frequently as possible.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the model took to Instagram on Thursday evening and posted a picture from her new Maxim cover which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. In the snap, the model was featured wearing a transparent sheer top and a pair of matching underwear which allowed the model to provide a generous view of her famous assets – a move which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

The model wore a full face of bronze makeup, tugged at her shirt and left her lips slightly parted to strike a very sexy pose. Although Viki exposed plenty of skin in the snap, she let her brunette tresses down to censor her nipples so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 121,000 likes and close to 12,00 comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the hot model in explicit terms.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that Viki is perfect in every sense, while another one called her “insanely amazing and sexy.” Another fan said that Viki is the hottest model in the world, so much so that she should be on the cover of every magazine in the U.S. Other fans, per usual, posted countless hearts, kiss and fire emojis on the post to let the model know that she has millions of admirers across the globe.

Prior to posting the said picture, Viki posted another snap wherein she was featured wearing a tight, neon green dress through which she flaunted her long, sexy legs and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The model wore matching pumps, sat on a sofa and held her phone up to strike a pose.

To set pulses racing, Viki also posted a video wherein she could be seen standing next to a window, wearing a see-through body suit which provided a glimpse of her sideboob and also put her pert derriere on full display. Although the model didn’t show her face in the footage, fans fell in love with what was offered to them and viewed the video 551,000 times.

In an interview with The Shot Connect, the model — who is known for wearing skimpy clothes — was asked about the type of clothes that represents her personality. In response, she said the following.