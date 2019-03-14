Olivia Culpo Flashes Cleavage & Endless Pins In Skimpy See-Through Dress

Olivia Culpo turned heads at Cosmopolitan Fashion Night on Tuesday, rocking the red carpet in a little black dress that left very little to the imagination. The former Miss Universe put her incredible figure on full display, flashing her perky cleavage and endless pins in the dangerously short see-through number.

Earlier today, the American supermodel took to her Instagram page to show off her daring outfit and left many of her fans hot under the collar. Olivia posted a sizzling photo taken during the Cosmopolitan bash – held on March 12 at Campo Marte in Mexico City, Mexico – in which she flaunted her hourglass figure without inhibition, putting on a very busty display in the sheer mini dress.

The gorgeous 27-year-old model gave an ample view of her decolletage, showing off her cleavage in the low-cut dress. Her form-fitting attire hugged her curves in all the right places, showing that Olivia certainly has what it takes to own the catwalk and command the attention of her 3.8 million Instagram followers.

Her mesh, semi-sheer mini dress boasted a nude background that censored her statuesque figure, allowing Olivia to keep at least some of her secrets to herself. The little black dress was cinched at the waist with a string of sparkling metallic beads, which accentuated her slender midsection.

The brunette bombshell showcased her long, lean legs in the scanty number, which was high-cut on one side and offered a generous view of her incredibly toned thighs.

According to The Daily Mail, the eye-popping dress was a AADNEVIK creation — whom Olivia made sure to tag in her post.

“A little dress like Olivia’s is essential for any wardrobe; it’s the perfect go-to for glamorous nights on the town! This design incorporates a scoop neckline, draped skirt and mesh overlay to flaunt plenty of flesh – it certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted!” noted the media outlet, which published more photos of the show-stopping dress on Wednesday.

Olivia let her sexy attire speak for itself by choosing to forgo any flashy jewelry. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit alum only accessorized her little black dress with a boxy black clutch purse and added height to her frame by slipping into a pair of black strappy heels.

The model pulled back her raven tresses in a slick low bun and highlighted her pretty features with dramatic cat-eye makeup and heavy lip gloss.

Needless to say, the photo made quite the impression on Instagram.

“Look. At. Those. LEGS!” wrote one of her fans, while another declared, “Whoa super chic,” ending their message with a fire emoji.

“You are to [sic] much, spectacular everyday [sic],” commented another one of Olivia’s Instagram followers.

“Do you ever have a bad outfit day? I think it’s impossible,” another person complimented the model on her flawless look.

For some of Olivia’s fans, however, the excitement of seeing her stunning figure in the very revealing dress was too much for them to maintain decorum. Her racy photo was met with some graphic messages by a portion of her Instagram followers, who left explicit comments on her post.

This is not the first time that Olivia has modeled a provocative AADNEVIK dress. Last November, the I Feel Pretty actress sent pulses racing at the CMA Awards by showing off all of her assets in a see-through AADNEVIK lace frock.