No, That’s Not Mjolnir In The New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The second official trailer for Avengers: Endgame has dropped and the good folks of the internet are going over it with a fine-toothed comb. Easter eggs are being vigorously searched for as other objects in plain sight are being carefully dissected. One such object has caught the eye of hundreds and has hyped up fans for a possible spoiler. In the new YouTube trailer shared by Marvel Entertainment, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) can be seen summoning his weapon in front of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). A frenzy began on Twitter and Redditt with some swearing this is Mjolnir, Thor’s original hammer.

“Saw the Avengers: Endgame trailer….how did Thor get Mjolnir (the hammer) back?” one fan tweeted.

Sorry kiddos, it’s not Mjolnir. After careful inspection of the trailer and by freezing the video frame by frame, it’s more than obvious that Thor has summoned Stormbreaker to his hand, and not the classic hammer.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will remember that Mjolnir was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok by Thor and Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) sister Hela (Cate Blanchett). Without hesitation, the Goddess of Death crushed the hammer to pieces in one hand, and it has never been seen since.

The scene in the trailer appears to be in the aftermath of Infinity War, based on Captain Marvel’s presence and the length and color of Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) hair. At this point in time, Mjolnir would still be destroyed, but it’s possible the hammer will make an appearance in the movie as the Avengers are expected to time travel.

After their meeting in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, people want to see more of Thor and Captain Marvel together. https://t.co/5CygV3nVV6 pic.twitter.com/PEKcCsueB0 — IGN (@IGN) March 14, 2019

It’s been rumored that Captain Marvel has the ability to time travel on her own, and some fans were speculating she had brought Thor’s hammer to him from the past, but freeze frames prove it is, and only is, Stormbreaker. The now notorious weapon was created by Eitri on Nidavellir in Avengers: Infinity War last year.

After the weapon is summoned to his hand, the camera angle changes and shows Thor and Captain Marvel together from a side shot. A long wooden arm (thanks to Groot) still serves as the weapon’s handle which clearly has a blade on one end. The sheer size of the weapon alone confirms it is not Mjolnir as well.

Mjolnir first appeared in the first Thor film in 2011. The weapon made its way into four more MCU films before it was ultimately destroyed, crushing not just Thor’s heart, but fans as well.

To see if Mjolnir does make an appearance in the upcoming film due to time travel, check out Avengers: Endgame on April 26.