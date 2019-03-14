The First Promo For ‘A Double Shot Of Love’ With Vinny & Pauly D Has Dropped, And Fans Are Losing It

Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio are ready for some GTL — gym, tan, and love. The duo, who share some hilarious “bromance” antics on Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, have scored their own reality-based dating show on MTV called A Double Shot of Love. Though buzz about the show has been ongoing for a few months, the reality stars just dropped the first promo for their new series — causing fans of the Jersey natives to lose their minds.

In the short clip posted by Guadagnino to Instagram, the two bachelors held up roses dyed in the colors of the Italian flag, while rocking suits with the sleeves trimmed off revealing their muscular arms — in true Guido style. The video showed the two getting ready to find love — lacing up their dress shoes, fixing a blinged-out watch, dabbing on their signature chapstick, and, of course, loading DelVecchio’s blowout with hairspray.

“Will you accept these bros?” Guadagnino asked while holding up the colorful flower, flashing a mega-watt smile toward the camera.

A Double Shot of Love will follow 20 women as they vie for the attention of the two Italian-American men. Guadagnino revealed that he and DelVecchio will be living in a house with the contestants, and People Magazine revealed that in a twist from other dating shows of it’s kind, the men will also be competing with each other for the women’s attention.

“LOVE THIS! You guys crack me up! Love your bromance,” one fan gushed.

“The world has been waiting for this,” another fan said while adding several crying with laughter emojis.

DelVecchio is a veteran of the televised dating scene, having met his ex-girlfriend, Aubrey O’Day, on Famously Single. The duo dated for a year and a half before calling it quits in 2017.

“It’s pretty crazy because it was my first real relationship. I’ve learned so much being in it — I’ve learned don’t assume anything. If you have a problem with your partner, don’t assume. Just ask them and tell them how you feel, because most of the time it’s not really what you think. You’ll find out that it’s not, and you can always work through anything,” DelVecchio said of his relationship with O’Day.

The latest spin-off in the Jersey Shore family is a reboot of a popular, early 2000s series that started with A Shot Of Love With Tila Tequila. After Tequila had a few shots of love of her own, she passed the torch to the Ikki twins, but the series fizzled in 2009. Now, Guadagnino and DelVecchio will have their chance at finding love, though some fans think that the two famous-friends will choose their “bromance” over romance in the end.

“Plot twist: they just choose each other at the end,” one fan mused.

A Double Shot Of Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny premieres on “Jerzday,” April 11.