Kylie Jenner Flaunts Figure In Seductive New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner is showing off her famous figure on social media, and her followers are loving it.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself leaning against one of her lavish vehicles while soaking up some sun.

In the sexy snapshot, Jenner’s flat tummy, tiny waist, and toned abs are on full display, as well as the rest of her curves. Kylie is seen wearing a pair of black pants with a matching black Chanel crop top.

Jenner resembles her older sister, Kim Kardashian, in the photo as she leans back against her SUV with her eyes closed and her face turned away from the camera for a sultry pose.

Kylie’s long, dark hair is parted to the side and styled in loose waves, which fall down her back and over her shoulder in the photograph. The cosmetics mogul is seen sporting a bronzed glow all over her body, and a full face of makeup, which includes pink eye shadow, thick lashes, darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and a berry color on her lips.

Jenner tags her own company, Kylie Cosmetics, in the photo, seemingly to reveal that the makeup she’s wearing is from her own brand. Kylie also has white polish on her fingernails and sports a watch on her wrist.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been through a lot of drama in the past few weeks. She was forced to kick her best friend, Jordyn Woods, out of her guest house after it was revealed that Jordyn has hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

However, Radar Online claims that Kylie can’t function without Jordyn in her life and that she’s missing her best friend in the wake of the cheating scandal.

“They haven’t seen each other but to think they haven’t been in communication with each other is kinda crazy. Their lives were practically one for many years. Kylie cannot function without Jordyn, literally. She cannot go her entire life without her. Jordyn got honest about it and Kylie can see her side,” an insider told the outlet.

“Jordyn has tried to win Kylie’s friendship back countless times. Kylie knows that Jordyn cannot live the basic life after having it so good for so long. She also knows she can never trust her,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.