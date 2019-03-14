Mueller Wrapping Up Russia Probe, Signals Alleged Departure Of Top Prosecutor

One of the key members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is stepping down soon, in yet another sign that the Russia probe is coming to an end, NPR reports.

Leaving his post is Andrew Weissmann, described as the architect of Mueller’s case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Manafort has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison, although none of the cases pertains to alleged collusion with the Kremlin, as NPR notes.

According to individuals briefed on the matter, Weissmann’s imminent departure is the strongest sign thus far that Mueller is wrapping up the investigation.

“Weissmann’s move offers a potent signal that the special counsel investigation is all but done,” a source said.

“The departure is the strongest sign yet that Mueller and his team have all but concluded their work.”

Weissmann is leaving Mueller’s team to study and teach at New York University as well as work on a number of public service projects.

The prosecutor has frequently been targeted by prominent right-wing media figures for attending former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s election night party in 2016, and for praising former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates for pushing back against President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban.

But Weissman is not the first prominent Mueller team figure to step down. Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack stepped down earlier this month, as did senior FBI agent David Archey, fueling speculation that the special counsel is indeed close to wrapping up its investigation into Russian election interference and related matters.

Top Mueller prosecutor will soon depart DOJ in another sign probe is wrapping up https://t.co/wGZutoLB1j pic.twitter.com/OpoHrTxADI — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 14, 2019

Democratic politicians have sent mixed signals regarding Donald Trump’s alleged relationship with the Kremlin. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many have gone as far as comparing Russian election interference to the September 11 terrorist attacks. Yet, no concrete action has been taken to impeach or remove Donald Trump, who — they frequently claim — supposedly works for Vladimir Putin.

Andrew Weissmann is only the latest signal of many to indicate that Mueller, having found no collusion, is close to wrapping up his investigation. This has not stopped Congress Democrats from alleging a conspiracy, despite the lack of evidence.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said on March 11 that “graphic evidence” is needed to impeach Donald Trump, as per reporting from The Washington Examiner.

“My feeling is let’s see what Bob Mueller produces. But the evidence would have to be pretty overwhelming,” Schiff said.

“Robert Mueller has yet to allege collusion, and Democrats who accuse Trump of being a Kremlin conspirator are silent when his policies escalate tensions with Russia,” The Nation’s Aaron Maté observed in his latest column.