Sephora Drops Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Olivia Jade Over College Cheating Scandal

The beauty giant cuts ties with the celebrity spawn over the college admissions scheme.

Life for actor Lori Loughlin and her family is changing rapidly after it was announced that she and her husband are among the parents on the list of those arrested in the college admissions cheating scandal. Both Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli are out on bail, and their daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, the USC student, who according to charging documents, benefitted from the college admissions scheme has now been dropped by beauty giant Sephora in a makeup partnership.

TMZ is reporting that after the news about the college admission scandal broke, Sephora decided to part ways with Olivia Jade, a vlogger and social media influencer. The 19-year-old had a makeup partnership with Sephora to produce the Olivia Jade x Sephora Bronze Palette, but no longer.

Sephora’s head office released a statement that says it’s best to end their agreement.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately.”

And Sephora is serious because the item has been scrubbed from the company’s website. Olivia Jade has a huge Instagram and YouTube followers with over 1.4 million people who watch her beauty, fashion and makeup tutorial videos.

Instagram influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli is facing backlash after her mother, Lori Loughlin, was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get Giannulli into USC. https://t.co/aG30YKw4jl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 14, 2019

The Daily Mail says that Sephora almost immediately received a lot of backlash, including threats of a business boycott over their involvement with Giannulli, and decided today to cut ties. News broke earlier this week that the teen’s parents were being targeted by the FBI over accusations that they allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get her into USC, and faked her involvement in competitive rowing.

Australian fashion retailer Princess Polly has also removed their dedicated Olivia Jade page from their website, though they haven’t announced if this is a permanent parting of the ways. Loughlin’s daughter has other paid endorsements with Marc Jacobs Beauty, TRESemmé, Calvin Klein, Lulus, Amazon, SmileDirectClub, and WindsorStore.com, among others, but at this time, none of the other companies have made a formal announcement about their future with the YouTuber.

Social media users seemed most interested in Olivia Jade’s business dealings with Sephora because they tagged the retailer in hundreds of posts starting on Tuesday.

“@Sephora drop your partnership with Olivia jade. Why would u want an “influencer” who took the rightful place of a deserving academic student #wrong I and many others won’t be buying from Sephora if you continue to support her!”

Others left negative product feedback on Sephora’s site to say they wouldn’t spend any more money on the site until they cut ties with the family charged in the college exam scandal.