Many Of Lori Loughlin’s Friends Are Turning Their Back On Her Amid College Admissions Scandal, Per ‘People’

Lori Loughlin is having trouble finding a shoulder to lean on following the highly-publicized scandal that has rocked her family’s life.

Since the allegations against Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli first broke, their social circle has been divided and many friends are turning their backs on the famous couple — simply because they don’t want to be associated with them after what they did. An insider tells People that through this scandal, Lori and her husband are starting to realize who their true friends are with many friends shutting them out.

“Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now,” the source shares. “Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”

The source goes on to say that while Lori and Mossimo really valued academics and wanted to see their daughters succeed in school, Olivia and Bella Giunnulli were always just average students and never cared too much about academics or doing really well in school. Still, they both put pressure on their daughters to succeed even though school wasn’t too high on their priority list.

“They attended school because their parents made them. Their focus was never about getting straight As. It was always clear that it was the parents that pushed them to go to school,” the insider revealed. “Olivia always talks about her vlog. This is her passion. She never really understood why she needs to go to school.”

Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Risks Losing Brand Deals Over College-Admission Scandal https://t.co/bwN0BuTKh9 — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2019

It also turns out the both Lori and Mossimo are very competitive when it comes to their daughters and their friends’ children. An insider shares that both parents love to talk about how amazing their daughters are and they also like to show off. Now, Lori and her family are feeling very devastated and they just want to go away and hide from the world.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin was out of the country when the scandal first broke. The actress was forced to book a flight back home to Los Angeles from Vancouver, where she was filming. Lori and Mossimo were both placed under arrest but were able to post bond to get out of jail. The actress appeared in court and at first, the judge was reluctant to let her travel out of the country as the investigation goes on.

“I’m not comfortable giving her a passport for that kind of travel,” Judge Steve Kim initially said.

But he soon after changed his tune and now Loughlin will be allowed to travel abroad for work but when she does, she must provide the court notice with any potential destination and how long she plans on staying.

Right now, it is unclear whether or not Loughlin’s daughters will be expelled from USC as school officials are reviewing each student on a “case by case” basis.