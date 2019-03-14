Kylie Jenner Hints At Possible Kylie Cosmetics Collaboration With Kendall Jenner

Since launching the makeup line that made her the youngest billionaire ever, Kylie Jenner has partnered with nearly all of her sisters to create their own unique collection of lip kits and palettes for Kylie Cosmetics. She even shares one with her mother, Kris Jenner. Noticeably absent from all of her collaborations, however, has been a line with Kendall Jenner. This may confuse some fans, as the sisters have worked together in the past to design clothing and swimwear, among other things.

The wait for a Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall collection may soon be over, however, as Us Weekly reported that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family recently hinted that she may be soon be partnering with Kendall to finally create a makeup set.

The tease came during a recent Instagram Live session, when the 21-year-old was asked by a fan if they could “get a collab with Kendall.”

Kylie read the question aloud, and responded to the audience member by giving the camera a wink, saying “shh” as she put her finger up to her lips. The response lead fans to believe that she was all but confirming that a cosmetics collaboration from the sisters would be happening sometime in the future.

She continued, explaining that the reason she hasn’t worked with her supermodel sister yet is because of a lengthy contract that Kendall has had with another cosmetics line, Estee Lauder.

“That’s the only reason why I didn’t collab with her, but, you know, we worked it out,” she teased.

Fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were nothing short of excited about the potential makeup collection from the ladies, and given the success of their other business ventures together, there’s no doubt that a makeup line with Kendall will quickly sell out — if and when it hits the Kylie Cosmetics website.

Kylie has previously created collections with Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian — as well as with her mother, Kris Jenner. Each unique makeup line was wildly popular among fans of the reality TV star’s product offerings, and all aided in the success of her brand that, as The Inquisitr previously reported, has now made Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

The beauty mogul edged out Mark Zuckerberg to earn the title, topping Forbes’ “Youngest Billionaires” list. Since launching her famous lip kits in 2015, the company is now worth an estimated $900 million, and has expanded to offer a wide array of cosmetics such as highlighters, eye shadows, and setting powders.