‘The Bachelorette’ Season 15 Spoilers: ABC Releases Early Photos, Names Of Hannah Brown’s Suitors

In an unprecedented move, the ABC reality franchise posts photos of the men vying for 'The Bachelorette's' heart before filming of her season even begins.

The Bachelorette is beating spoiler sites to the punch. Producers for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette released the names, photos, and hometowns of 33 “possible” men who will compete for the heart of leading lady Hannah Brown, E! News reports.

In a highly unusual move, the social media pages for the ABC dating show announced an early look at the 33 “men who may be on” the 15th season of The Bachelorette. The official cast announcement came after Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve leaked multiple names and photos of the men vying for the Alabama beauty’s affection.

The Bachelor blogger seemed unfazed by ABC’s early release, taking to Twitter to share the news with fans and adding, “The fact that this post says ‘men that MAY be on The Bachelorette‘ has me thinking they released this early and are still making cuts. They wanna see what gets out. So I guess you can’t bank on every one of them making it. Interesting.”

Bachelor fans previously met several of Hannah’s suitors on the live finale of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. The franchise star ultimately gave her first rose to a Texas hunk named Cam after he rapped his way into her heart.

For the first time ever, we are giving you an early look at the men who may be on #TheBachelorette. Leave a ???? for who would get your first impression rose: https://t.co/ul470sTTBr pic.twitter.com/7TSUKrTs61 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) March 14, 2019

So, what is Hannah Brown looking at as she wades through the reality TV dating pool? Based on the new photos, nearly three dozen guys ranging in age from 23 to 33. On her opening night, Hannah will potentially date two Tylers — both from Florida — and two Lukes, as well as three Matts. Thank goodness they all have different last initials!

There are also several Joes — although not the “grocery store” kind— and Hannah will even meet a hometown boy named Garrett, who hails from nearby Birmingham. Roll Tide!

There’s also some contestants with some less common names, like Daron B. and Chasen C., who probably won’t need to be addressed with their last initials during Hannah’s rose ceremonies.

As for what type of guy she’s looking for on her journey as The Bachelorette, Hannah told People that she doesn’t have a specific “type,” but is looking for “someone with a good heart.” She’s also looking for an engagement, so only serious applicants need apply.

“This is something I really believe in,” The Bachelorette star told People. “And at the end of the day, I want somebody who loves me and chooses me. I’m ready for my moment.”

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. on ABC.