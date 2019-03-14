Halle Berry Stuns In Sexy Instagram Pic At 52 & Fans Can’t Figure Out If It’s A Throwback Photo

Halle Berry sent temperatures soaring on Instagram on Thursday afternoon with a sizzling snapshot that left many of her fans wondering whether the pic was a throwback photo or a recent image of the ageless beauty.

Earlier today, the 52-year-old actress took to the popular social media outlet to share a sun-kissed photo of herself, in which she looked particularly youthful and vibrant. In the snapshot, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress donned a curve-hugging dress in a lovely pale-pink color, which showcased her cleavage and hourglass figure in a tasteful and very alluring display.

In the striking photo, Berry channeled her inner Amazonian queen as she posed against the backdrop of lush jungle vegetation. The actress looked sweltering as she struck a sultry pose, swaying her hip to show off her tiny midsection and parting the side slit of her dress to flaunt an incredibly toned thigh.

Berry sent pulses racing as she gave a smoldering look to the camera. The Catwoman star looked straight into the lens with an intense gaze and tilted her head to show off the untamed cascade of dark curls flowing down her bare shoulders.

“Catwoman face!!!! I love it,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, adding a heart emoji to their message.

Needless to say, Berry’s latest photo was very well received by her 4.8 million Instagram followers, garnering close to 70,000 likes within an hour of having been posted. However, fans had a little trouble telling whether the snapshot was recent or an older pic of the gorgeous actress.

“How do you look so youthful?” asked one of her Instagram followers, while another person remarked that Berry is “looking younger and younger.”

In fact, many of her fans compared the actress’s age-defying look to the mysterious case of Benjamin Buttons, noting that Berry was “aging backwards.”

“I want to look like this when I’m 53 [sic]!!!” wrote another one of her fans, completing their assessment of Berry’s look with a string of fire emojis.

“Ok now, see, Halle berry is about to have me start juicing and yoga and all of that,” quipped another person, adding, “Is this a current pic? She always looks incredible but this pic is stunning and that waist is looking snaaatttched! [heart eyes emoji].”

Meanwhile, more observant fans were quick to point out that the newly posted snap was a throwback photo.

“Love your curly hair!! Please be a curly hair girl again!!!!!” commented one very excited fan.

Berry is well-known for her enviable figure and her passion for fitness. The actress has adhered to a very rigorous workout regimen and a healthy lifestyle that have kept her looking young and fit — like she holds some sort of secret to eternal youth.

At 52-years-old, Berry boasts a trim, toned figure that would make women half her age green with envy. Therefore, there is little surprise that her fans weren’t able to tell whether her latest photo was an old or a new one. After all, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress looks as stunning now as she did 20 years ago, proving that beauty and health have nothing in common with age.