Sarah Hyland Rocks Tiny Red Bikini For Instagram Throwback Snap With Boyfriend Wells Adams

It’s Thursday, or, as the gateway to the weekend is known as on social media, “throwback Thursday.” The popular hashtag game is frequently participated in by celebrities, and this week, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland took to her Instagram account to share a steamy throwback snap with her beau Wells Adams that certainly brought the heat.

In the photo, Sarah smiled wide while embracing her boyfriend as he snapped a selfie of the two of them during what appears to have been a luxurious day at the beach, likely during one of the many lavish vacations the couple has taken together over the course of their one-and-a-half-year relationship. The 28-year-old left very little to the imagination in the throwback photo that captured her rocking a skimpy red string bikini that flashed some serious skin and flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, while also highlighting her flawless physique.

Sarah drew even more attention to her toned abs and flat midsection with a delicate body chain necklace that sat high around her neck and fell down in front of her bosom before it split into four separate chains that wrapped around her trim waist. The stunner also added a second necklace with a “W” pendant, likely a reference to her boyfriend Wells, and a pair of round sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s golden rays.

Meanwhile, Wells posed next to her in a white graphic tank top and a set of polarized sunglasses, grinning just as wide as his television star girlfriend.

Fans went wild for Sarah’s latest display of affection for her love, which also doubled as an early “Man Crush Monday” post. Within just the first two hours of going live, the steamy snap has racked up nearly 100,000 likes from the actress’s 6.3 million followers, as well as dozens of comments from people expressing their love for the pair.

“Gorgeous couple. And you are clearly both so smitten with each other! It is so much fun to get a glimpse into your relationship!” one fan said.

Both Wells and Sarah have been far from shy about showing some love for each other on social media since getting together in November of 2017. Their respective Instagram accounts are full of PDA-packed snaps and captions gushing over one another.

“With you I feel like I’m on top of the world & I’ll always catch you if you fall,” Sarah wrote to her beau in an adorable post on Valentine’s Day. “I am so grateful and appreciative of everything you do for me”