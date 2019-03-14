Bella Thorne Spotted Showing Off Hairy Armpits In Red Bikini

Bella Thorne showed that she isn’t afraid to show off her body hair when she was spotted rocking a red bikini with her arms raised. TMZ published photos of Thorne in the tiny swimsuit, and they claim that she was washing her hair with beer when they were taken.

The actress is known for not being shy about flaunting her body. She often posts sultry photos on her Instagram page.

In the most recent sensual shot on her page, Thorne is wearing a sparkling rhinestone top that she’s paired with a bright pink fur coat — one that’s almost the same color as her hair and lipstick. She’s also wearing what looks like very low slung jean shorts, which gives her audience a peek at her black underwear. According to the caption of the post, Thorne is looking for a new girlfriend. She got lots of eager applicants in the comments section, and several of them weren’t from the U.S.

“If u come in Italy I’ll be your Italian girl,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “I’ll be your Canadian boo thang.”

Although she says that she’s looking for a new woman in her life, Thorne is reportedly currently dating 32-year-old rapper, Mod Sun. As The Daily Mail reports, the two were recently seen shopping together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. During their shopping spree, they showed each other affection, and were both dressed in white outfits.

As The New York Post reports, Thorne has been open about being bisexual, and has previously called YouTube star Tana Mongeau her girlfriend. However, she hesitated to describe herself as polyamorous, which means being open to having a relationship with more than one individual at once.

“It’s definitely really intriguing and quite beautiful that you can open yourself up to have this kind of fluid relationship between three or four or five or however many people,” she said. “But I just don’t know that we like names or roles…”

Babe reports that Mod Sun is originally from Minnesota, and got his musical start as a drummer in two metal bands. They describe his current style of music as a psychedelic spin on hip hop called “hippy hop.” According to Babe, he dropped his first EP, The Hippy Hop EP, in 2010. Since then he has released two additional collections of work. There’s reportedly also a Mod Sun album on the way as well.

Photos on Bella Thorne’s Instagram page reveal that she’s appeared on stage with him. Perhaps she’ll be on the album, too. Fans will simply have to wait and see.