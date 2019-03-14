In 2004, Felicity Huffman’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ Character Paid $15,000 To Get Kids Into Private School

Could Felicity Huffman’s character on Desperate Housewives have foreshadowed the actress’ future legal trouble?

Since news of the “Varsity Blues” scandal broke earlier this week, a lot of past interviews and television episodes concerning the celebrities embroiled in the scandal are re-entering the spotlight. Ironically, some of the story lines in different shows that Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin appeared in seem to foreshadow the scandal.

According to People, in Season 1 of Desperate Housewives, Huffman’s character — Lynette Scavo — and her husband, Tom Scavo, are stuck trying to figure out the best way to ensure that their twins get into the private school of their choice. Lynette suggested that offering up a little extra cash may give the boys an edge to get into the school.

“A generous donation will ensure our kids beat ’em out,” Lynette tells her husband.

After Tom asked how much, Lynette ironically says “$15,000” — which is the same amount that she allegedly paid to get one of her daughters into college. As most now know, Felicity Huffman and actress Lori Loughlin are two of the more famous names that are currently at the center of a scandal involving their teenage daughters. The scam allegedly involved up to $6.5 million in bribes from up to 50 parents who paid to get their children into prestigious schools.

While Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying upwards of $500,000 to get their two girls into USC, Huffman is alleged to have paid $15,000 to help secure a spot for her eldest daughter at a prestigious school by ensuring that she got a great score on the SAT.

But one name that has been left out of the scandal is that of actor William H. Macy, Huffman’s husband. As Radar Online shared earlier today, Macy was against the scheme from the very beginning.

“He knew she was up to something, but he disagreed with it from day one,” a source said.

While Macy and Huffman met with someone who said that they could ensure their daughter had a “safe” testing spot — one which would go over and correct the answers afterward — Macy was reportedly never onboard with it, and didn’t fully comprehend what his wife had up her sleeve.

“He [Macy] didn’t know the details, but he knew she [Huffman] was trying to do something,” the insider shared. “He wasn’t fully aware of what she was planning.”

“He was against it and all the pressure. Instead, he wanted his daughter to take some time off and enjoy life for a bit to figure out what she wanted to do.”

However, Felicity was purportedly insistent that their daughter get into a top-notch school — and it came back to bite her. The mother of two was arrested on March 12, but was later released after posting a $250,000 bond.