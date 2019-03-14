‘Games Of Thrones’ Book Creator George R.R. Martin Assails Odell Beckham Trade

It doesn’t appear that any fan of the New York Giants is happy with the team’s trade this week of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. And that includes the creator of the book series that was adapted into Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin.

Martin, who occasionally addresses sports topics on his personal blog – which is titled “Not a Blog” – wrote a post in reaction to the Beckham trade with the title “Kill Me Now.” In the post, Martin sounds like a caller to WFAN, expressing anger about what he considers a bad move by his favorite team.

After listing other recent moves by the Giants that he dislikes, Martin ripped the deal, which brought back safety Jabril Peppers and two draft picks.

“The Giants are GOING FOR IT ALL, clearly,” Martin writes. “I’ve been watching and rooting for the G-Men since ‘the Greatest Game Ever Played’ in 1958. Beckham was not only the best receiver on today’s Giants, but he was the best receiver this storied NFL franchise has EVER had in their long history, and probably the best receiver they will ever have. They are certainly not going to replace him with the 17th overall pick in the forthcoming draft.”

Some say Martin put a Giants reference into Game of Thrones. The character of Wun-Wun, the giant from beyond the wall who died two seasons ago, was named after the uniform number (eleven, or “1-1”) of 1980s Giants quarterback Phil Simms, per USA Today. That grew out of a bet Martin supposedly made with a fan who supports the Dallas Cowboys.

Game of Thrones fans might point out that this blog post represents yet another thing Martin is writing that isn’t The Winds of Winter, the long-delayed next installment in the author’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Martin’s previous post was about the publication date of his graphic novel Starport, another non-Thrones project.

Martin’s post came just one month before the return of Game of Thrones, which will begin showing its final season on HBO on April 14. HBO recently announced the episode lengths of the final season shows, and some fans have been disappointed that some of the six episodes will be standard length, although the later ones will run for over 80 minutes.

“No way that any team can replace its best wideout, its best pass rusher, its best safety, and its best run stuffer in one year, two years, three years,” Martin concludes.