Mark Ruffalo Doesn’t Understand The Noah Centineo Comparisons: ‘He’s Way Better Looking Than I Was’

They say everybody in the world has at least one doppelganger, and actor Mark Ruffalo’s may be working in the same industry that he does. As Entertainment Tonight reported, many fans believe that Noah Centineo — best known for his role in the hit Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before — looks eerily similar to the Avengers star. As far as Mark Ruffalo is concerned, the similarities just aren’t there.

Ruffalo addressed his viral comparison to the 22-year-old during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 13. Jimmy presented Ruffalo with a photo of the young actor, and asked if he was aware that many people find that they look alike.

“I wish I was that good-looking,” Ruffalo said, before joking that the star “might be able to play my dad one day.”

Jimmy then aired a clip of Noah Centineo discussing his comparison to the 51-year-old, in which he revealed that even casting directors have remarked at the similarities between the two actors.

“I even think I am Mark Ruffalo, and space and time is just a weird thing that we can’t understand,” he joked in the clip.

As the camera panned back to Mark and Jimmy, the Avengers: Endgame actor looked shocked that people actually found that he and the young heartthrob had similar looks.

“Wow, that’s amazing,” he remarked. “He’s way better looking than me, are you kidding me?”

As Jimmy showed a photo of a 15-year-old Ruffalo side-by-side with a recent picture of Noah, the actor — who portrays the Hulk in the popular Marvel movies — again expressed that he wished he looked as good as the young star.

“Noah, you’re doing way better than me pal,” he quipped.

As Entertainment Tonight noted, Centineo has previously expressed that he’s flattered by the comparison to the actor that plays his favorite Marvel hero, and would love to have the opportunity to play a Young Hulk in the future.

“I just look up to him so much,” he said of his doppelganger in an interview with BuzzFeed last September. “I love his film sand I love his work. He has such range.”

He even expressed that he thought Ruffalo would be “perfect” to take on the role of Peter Kravinsky’s father in the upcoming sequel for To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which fans are certainly in support of.

