Jana Duggar Is Teased About ‘Her Wedding,’ Jessa Seewald Hints About Big Announcement

Is Jana Duggar hiding something, or was Jessa just teasing?

Jana Duggar is currently 29 and still single. In most cases that wouldn’t be a big deal at all, but fans that have watched this family on reality TV for years are anxious to see the eldest female sibling have her happily ever after. TLC keeps toting that there is some sort of huge announcement coming up soon. That has led to some speculation that maybe fans will get their wish soon.

As if that wasn’t enough to get Duggar fans excited, Monday night’s episode of Counting On had sister Jessa Seewald joking around with Jana about her upcoming wedding. The show was all about John David’s bachelor party and his then fiance, Abbie Burnett, finding the perfect sparkly wedding dress, as recounted by The Hollywood Gossip.

Jana Duggar was right in the middle of it all as she took over the project of putting together a pop up shop in order for her future sister-in-law to try the dresses on. She not only supervised the project, but she also got down and dirty cutting out boards with the saw. She is one talented Duggar girl.

During one of the interviews with Jana, Jessa, and Kendra Duggar, the chatter turned to a dig about Jana’s wedding. Jessa Seewald turned to her older sister and surprised viewers by asking her an impromptu question.

“Jana, you haven’t told them about your wedding, have you?”

With a sneaky smile, Jana said that she would “tell them later.” It’s obvious that the Duggar girls read the comments that fans leave on their social media accounts. They know exactly what is being said about Jana courting some lucky guy. Back in January when the Duggar daughter first opened her Instagram account, fans assumed that it meant Jana was in a courtship. However, Jessa was the one who made it clear that she was not in a relationship.

Jessa Duggar Confirms Sister Jana Is Single as Lawson Bates Leaves a Friendly Instagram Comment https://t.co/okxuhEKQau — People (@people) January 12, 2019

This recent tease on Monday night was most likely meant for fun, but fans may have taken that to mean that she was serious. Even Kendra looked a little confused at first, but then she giggled at the comments made by the two girls.

One of the TLC crew later asked Jessa how long before there is another bride in their family. Her response was, “You never know who is going to make the next big announcement.” That sure seems rather fishy. Could Jana really be ready to finally walk down the aisle? Or is it a another brother?

Despite all of the hints that it is Jana who has the big announcement, that could very well just be a ploy. It could be one of the other family members who is courting. Just recently, Inquisitr reported that Jason Duggar was rumored to be serious about someone, possibly Kendra’s sister, Lauren Caldwell.

The big news should be announced soon, most likely towards the end of this current season of Counting On. Be sure to watch to see if it really does involve Jana Duggar or one of her siblings.