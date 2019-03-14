Michael Jackson’s Kids Are Contemplating Filing A Lawsuit Against Wade Robson and James Safechuck

While the reviews as to the validity of Leaving Neverland are mixed, the Jackson children are standing in their father’s corner and slamming the makers of the documentary.

Page Six shares that Jackson’s three children — Paris, Prince, and Blanket, have been contemplating a lawsuit against Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the stars of the controversial HBO documentary. A source close to the situation shares that it if the kids would in fact move forward with a lawsuit, the suit would be for fraud, emotional distress, slander and misrepresentation.

But Jackson’s three kids are reportedly not looking to cash in on the lawsuit but rather they want Robson and Safechuck to apologize for the documentary and take responsibility for it. If they were to come out on top of the lawsuit, the kids would donate any money awarded to a charitable organization.

“It’s very important to them they carry forward their father’s legacy of philanthropy and humility,” the source shared.

Jackson’s three kids are not the only members of the Jackson family that have slammed the documentary. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, is thinking about making a documentary that counters Robson and Safechuck’s allegations against the late pop star. According to reports, Taj will start the documentary with 1993 allegations against his uncle before going through all the claims against his uncle.

“So 1993/1994 to 2005 are the big parts of his life. So this is not going to be a puff piece. it’s not going to be, ‘Oh, let’s show Michael Jackson the humanitarian,'” Taj says. “This is about exposing all the things that have been mustering for 20, 30 years, you know?”

And Jackson’s niece, Brandi Jackson has also spoke out against the Leaving Neverland documentary as well. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brandi slammed Robson and Safechuck and said that she has been completely “sickened” by the documentary, claiming that what Robson and Safechuck alleged was completely “over the top.”

She said that she remembers her uncle in a totally different light and even pointed out that Robson was a grown man when he testified in favor of Michael Jackson for the second time.

“And if someone had been…abusing you when you were 14 years old, and you had a chance to go on the stand and put that man away for the rest of his life so that he couldn’t hurt anyone else, you’d do it. You would.”

Safechuck and Robson have said that they were not paid to take part in the documentary but rather, they were finally ready to share their story.