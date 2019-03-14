Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles ‘Graduates’ From Head-Shaping Helmet In Adorable Twitter Video

Chrissy Teigen’s baby boy reached a new milestone on Wednesday! The model-turned-chef shared a video to Twitter on Wednesday evening announcing that her 9-month-old son, Miles Stephens, no longer has to wear a corrective helmet, according to People. From the looks of it, Miles is pretty happy about the news, too!

The video showed Teigen and Miles, whom she shares with husband John Legend, sporting bunny filters over their faces. The mother of two held her little boy, wearing an adorable animal-patterned onesie, in one arm as she recorded with the other.

“Happy helmet-free day! No more helmet! No more helmet!” Teigen said as she pulled the camera in on Miles’ smiling face.

The little boy giggled and babbled in reaction to his mother’s excitement, reaching out to touch her face and the camera.

“Such a trooper for 3 months of helmet. happy graduation, Miles!!” Teigen captioned the video.

The clip amassed 846,000 views, over 73,000 likes, and over 400 replies. Many fans congratulated Miles in the comments, while others inquired about the helmet’s purpose.

“Oh Miles, on behalf of the internet we’re so proud of you,” one user wrote.

“Congrats Miles!” another said.

One user asked if the helmet could be donated to another child in need, and Teigen explained that they are custom-made and re-shapen every week to fit the baby’s growth.

“It’s amazing,” she admitted.

Many other fans shared photos of their little ones in headgear to show support.

Helmet therapy, or cranial orthosis, is used to treat “unusual” head shapes in babies, according to Healthline. While adult skulls are hard, a baby’s skull has several soft spots and ridges where cranial bones have not fused together yet. The helmet can be worn for several months to keep a baby’s head shape intact as it develops. Irregularly shaped heads can often lead to health issues later in life, so it is important to correct the shape early on.

Teigen first unveiled Miles’ helmet back in December. The social media star shared a photo of Miles with his new accessory and revealed that he had been developing a flat head, a common condition in children that does not cause any pain.

“Please don’t feel bad for him if you see photos. He is a happy bug and we’re just fixing his flat!” she assured fans in the caption.

Of course, there were a few trolls who claimed to know what is best for Teigen’s child. Some called Teigen and Legend out for “lazy parenting,” as there are “better” alternatives to helmet therapy, while some blamed them for causing Miles to develop a flat head.

In true Teigen fashion, the model shut down the negativity quickly, according to Us Weekly. She wrote a lengthy message on Twitter following the Instagram post.

“Good morning trolls! Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything,” she wrote. “Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist – we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue.”