Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Olivia Jade, Disables Comments On Her Youtube Channel Amid College Fraud Scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli, actress Lori Loughlin’s younger daughter, once had a blossoming career as a Youtube star with over 1 million subscribers on her channel. But that might all be in jeopardy now that her mother has been charged for allegedly participating in an elaborate scheme to get Olivia and her sister into college.

A glance at the 19-year-old’s videos reveals that she has disabled the comments on her channel. The move seems to be a response to negative comments she’s received in the wake of her mother’s indictment and arrest. The comments on her older Instagram posts are still active and there are lots of angry opinions about her parents’ alleged actions there

“Girl, don’t get me started about how your grades must look,” wrote one Instagram user on a photo that she posted in February. “Your mama must have paid for that too. LMAO another Trump kid paying their way through life of BS”

As The Cut notes, many of the commenters have slammed Giannulli because she seemed more interested in partying and being a Youtuber instead of actually studying. Her attitude towards academics seems especially irksome now that she’s been accused of stealing a spot at the University of Southern California (USC) from someone who might have deserved it.

“You could have at least been grateful for the spot you stole from another deserving student… but instead you posted constantly about never going to class…” another commenter wrote, as reported by The Cut.

Giannulli has come under fire for her behavior before. Last year she posted an apology video after getting backlash for saying she was unsure about how many college classes she was going to attend because of her burgeoning Youtube career. She also said that she was looking forward to partying and going to sporting events instead of doing any actual studying.

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically,” she said during the apology video. “And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college…”

According to TMZ, Giannulli was on a yacht in The Bahamas owned by USC chairman, Rick Caruso, while her mother journeyed from Vancouver to Los Angeles to surrender to authorities. She has since returned home.

Lori Loughlin’s bail was set at $1 million, Variety reports. The judge has permitted her request for continued travel to Vancouver for work purposes, but she has to keep the court informed about her whereabouts when she leaves Los Angeles.