Tori Roloff Teases New Season Of ‘Little People, Big World,’ With Promo Photo & Shares Release Date With Fans

Little People, Big World is returning to TLC for yet another season, and fans could not be more thrilled.

Earlier today, Tori Roloff delighted her army of Instagram followers by sharing a promo photo for the new season of the show while also revealing the highly-anticipated release date. In the sweet snapshot, Tori, her husband Zach, their son Jackson, and her in-laws — Matt and Amy Roloff — are all smiles as they look into the camera. The four adults sit on big white blocks, while baby Jackson stands front and center in a pair of khakis and a button-down shirt.

Just below them is the big red and white TLC logo. In the caption of the image, Tori reveals to fans when the show will finally be coming back on the air.

“Did you hear the news?! Brand new episodes of Little People, Big World are coming to ya! Can’t wait to share some of highs and lows this year with all of you! Who will be watching April 2nd @ 9/8c on @TLC. Also. Ps. We got to shoot with @peggysirota!!!! She is literally my photography idol! Thank you Peggy!”

So far, the post has earned Roloff a ton of attention, attracting over 12,000 likes in addition to 290-plus comments in short order. Some followers commented on the post to gush over how much baby Jackson has grown, while countless others commented on the photo to express their excitement for the new season.

“Jackson is owning this photo! His face warms the heart of many! God Bless him and your family,” one follower wrote, along with a few heart emojis.

“Such a cute picture!! Can’t wait to watch,” a second fan gushed.

“I am so excited!! I love you guys…my favorite show! Thank you for sharing your life with all of us,” one more fan wrote.

Noticeably absent from the photo is Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey, as well as their daughter, Ember. As The Inquisitr reported over the summer, the famous couple broke the news to fans that they would not be returning for another season of the hit show.

The pair made the announcement on Instagram, thanking fans for all of their support over the years. Jeremy and Audrey said that they were leaving the show so that they could make time for other projects that they have been wanting to do, but also said that they would still be watching and supporting their family members who were still taking part in the series. They also said that with the recent birth of their daughter, Ember, they felt it was the perfect time to move forward with some other opportunities.

Jeremy thanked his loyal fans for following him for 17 seasons of the show, which covered 14 years of his life and spanned an impressive 300 episodes.

The new season of Little People, Big World premieres on April 2 on TLC.