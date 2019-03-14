William H. Macy Wasn’t In Agreement With Wife Felicity Huffman Over College Scam Says ‘Radar Online’

Academy Award nominee William H. Macy was not in agreement with wife Felicity Huffman’s decision to take an illegal path to get their daughter into a prestigious school, alleges Radar Online.

CNN reported on the multi-level scam, where children of the rich and powerful were allowed entrance to the most elite colleges and universities in the United States via payoffs, cheating on admissions tests, and admitting students as athletes — even if said students had never formally participated in the claimed sport.

“He knew she was up to something, but he disagreed with it from day one,” said a source who is allegedly close to Macy. Macy has not been charged in the scheme. Huffman was arrested by the FBI, and was released after being processed by federal marshals.

Radar Online revealed details from court paperwork about Huffman’s charges, which were filed in federal court in Massachusetts. Huffman faces charges including felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. One of the charges accuses Huffman of paying someone $15,000 to take the SAT test for her eldest daughter, Sofia.

The Radar Online story alleges that a person who is now cooperating with the investigation “advised Huffman and her spouse that he ‘controlled’ a testing center, and could arrange for a third party to proctor their daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterward.”

The New York Times explained in a report about the cheating scandal that over 50 people were charged — including Huffman, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli — in a plot to get their children admitted to elite schools, whether or not they belonged there.

The racketeering indictment also charges a number of college athletic coaches. Said coaches are largely accused of accepting millions of dollars in payouts to admit students to their universities, regardless of if they had any athletic abilities or not. It has not yet been determined whether or not the students that were admitted would also be charged in the scam, even if they were unaware that their parents had participated in any wrongdoing.

Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly shelled out $500,000 to get their two daughters accepted to USC as recruits for the rowing team. It has been alleged that neither girl has ever participated in the sport. Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested, and each was released on $1,000,000 bond.

Variety reported that Loughlin would be able to speak to daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, as well as husband Giannulli, about the case moving forward, per a judge at her bond hearing. The same ruling reportedly states that Loughlin would not be allowed to make any further statements to anyone else connected to the scheme.