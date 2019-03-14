Breaking Down The Final Trailer For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ – What Is New? Where Is Everyone? What’s Hidden?

Will the Avengers actually go back in time?

Marvel dropped one on everyone on Thursday morning with the release of the final poster and second/final trailer for Avengers: Endgame. The movie is due in theaters on April 26, 2019, and even though fans have received a good five or six minutes of footage, but that is nothing compared to what’s coming next month. With this final trailer, though, let’s break it all down and figure out what we see.

For those who have not yet seen Avengers: Infinity War, there are going to be spoilers ahead for that film. There are no spoilers for Endgame as nothing is being discussed other than what can be easily seen in the trailers.

The past is what guides us

As presented by Marvel, the new trailer gives us a brand new feel of things very old. The trailer takes a look back at the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and everything that has happened to lead Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and others to this point.

Honestly, it’s almost rather heartbreaking to see some of the moments from the past and what could possibly happen in Endgame. Of course, all may end up turning out alright, but only time will tell.

The past will lead and guide the Avengers, but will it ultimately help them? Is this also a sign that the rumored time travel will actually happen?

Marvel Studios

The Team Uniforms

For years and years, fans have wanted to see the Avengers as more of a team unit than just a gathering of superheroes. All of them have continued to wear their own costumes as they have banded together against common foes, but as reported by The Inquisitr, the uniforms make them more of a team.

It is believed that these uniforms could be used for the earlier speculated time travel, but they may also have something to do with the Quantum Realm. Ant-Man knows the power of that location and Scott Lang may have captured enough of Hank’s brain power to help everyone.

Marvel Studios Marvel Studios Marvel Studios Marvel Studios

Partnerships are founded and created

Once Thanos’ snap, he wiped out 50 percent of all living beings which has left only a small amount of heroes, and they need to work together. In the trailer, it is evident that they come together as a team, but they also work together as is absolutely necessary.

At one point, there is a quick shot of Rocket hanging onto War Machine which is what he needs with the disappearance of Groot. The end of the trailer brings the meeting between Thor and Captain Marvel which is a team pairing that any fan would love to see and that villains should fear.

Marvel Studios Marvel Studios

One of the good things about Marvel is that they don’t give too much away when it comes to their trailers. For instance, just how much have we seen Thanos in any of the trailers for Avengers: Endgame?

Exactly.

There is just enough there in the trailers to make you keep wanting more and more, but they won’t give it to any of us until April 26, 2019. That is when the final chapter of this initial journey will come to a close, and it may be something of which none of us are prepared.