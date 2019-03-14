Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Cheeky PDA Moment Was Reportedly Staged, Per ‘Cosmopolitan’

In what was a rare but tender moment between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Middleton leaned in to give her sister-in-law a sweet, cheeky kiss while the two royal women attended a Commonwealth Day celebration. Now, as Cosmopolitan has shared, the highly publicized embrace between the duo may have been all for the cameras, in a deliberate move to clear rumors of a “feud” before Markle heads out for her lengthy maternity leave.

“For Kate, it’s about keeping their relationship professional and putting on a show of togetherness,” a source close to the royal family shared with Vanity Fair.

Middleton and her husband, Prince William, did arrive separately from Markle and Prince Harry, however. Last year, the “Fab Four” rode together to the same event, and as Cosmopolitan also shared, Markle and Middleton even wore matching shoes.

For this year’s celebration, Markle arrived with her husband in an ivory-colored, knee-length dress that was adorned with a gray, link-like pattern crawling up the garb. She added a coat in a similar hue and topped the ensemble off with an adorable, pillbox-style hat that sat over a low, chic bun.

Middleton attended the service at Westminster Abbey in a red, collared coat and a gorgeous, crimson-colored cap. She accentuated the outfit with beige pumps and a matching clutch.

The service marked the last official appearance of Markle before she takes some much needed time off to rest before the arrival of her baby. Vanity Fair‘s source shared that Middleton was aware of this, and she wanted to put the feud rumors to rest before Markle left the spotlight for an undetermined amount of time.

“They might not have a huge amount in common, but Kate has no issue with Meghan. She wants them to get along, not just for Harry’s sake but because two royal sisters-in-law at loggerheads wouldn’t be good, and Kate knows that,” the insider shared.

Rumors of a feud between the two women have been circulating since Markle’s arrival into the royal fold, and the two — who make regular appearances together with their husbands — have been doing their best to squash those speculations. As Elle Magazine shared, though the two may seem quite different, they do share similar interests in regards to their charities, humanitarian causes, and of course, mutual respect for their position in the public eye.

“[Kate has been] wonderful support to Meghan, with advice about protocol and life inside the Firm. Any transition is difficult, let alone one into an institution steeped in tradition and history,” a royal insider shared with Elle.