Eva Longoria’s Adorable 8-Month-Old Son Shows Off His First 2 Teeth In Adorable Photo

Eva posted the sweetest photo of her baby boy with the biggest grin on his face.

Eva Longoria’s baby son is growing up fast. The star shared the most adorable photo of her little boy, who she welcomed into the world back in June, on her official Instagram page on March 13 featuring the little guy proudly showing off his first two teeth while sporting a big grin on his face.

The seriously sweet family photo showed the former Desperate Housewives actress’s young son — Santiago Enrique Baston — flashing a seriously huge smile for the camera while his two teeth could be seen in the bottom of his mouth.

Little Santiago sported a black onesie with a silver and gold stars pattern on it for the picture, which also showed off the small tufts of hair on his head.

In the caption, Eva joked that her baby boy — her only child with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston — was in a pretty good mood alongside a wide grinning emoji. She then adorably added the hashtags “#TwoTeethBandit” and “#ThisSmileKillsMeEverytime.”

And it seems as though the star’s more than 6.4 million followers just couldn’t get enough of the baby boy’s smile either.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who gushed over seeing Santiago’s megawatt smile in the new snap posted by Longoria this week.

“He’s absolutely beautiful,” one fan told Longoria with three blue heart emojis. Another wrote in the comments section that they thought Santiago is “Sooo adorable.”

“Love those baby teeth!!” said a third after seeing his bottom teeth coming through.

Longoria’s been pretty open about how she’s been adjusting to life as a mom ever since she and her husband welcomed their first child together into the world last year.

Back in November, Eva revealed during an interview with Extra that her baby boy has rolled over and had started to stand.

“He rolled over finally, now he won’t stop, and he’s standing a lot now,” she told host and close friend Mario Lopez, who The Inquisitr previously confirmed is actually Santiago’s godfather.

She also shared how much she loves seeing her husband bonding with their baby, telling the Saved By The Bell alumnus that her “heart just bursts every time I see Pepe holding him.”

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for National Domestic Workers Alliance

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr noted that she took to Instagram to share an impossibly cute video of Santiago – who was then just 6-months-old – belly-laughing as he played peekaboo with his mom.

But it’s not just photos and videos of her son that Eva treats her followers to on social media, as the actress has also been keeping it real when it comes to getting back into shape after baby.

Just last month, The Inquisitr reported that the star showed off her body in a strapless bikini seven months after giving birth, jumping and around on a deck in her swimwear.