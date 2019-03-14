Barbara Palvin Becomes First Hungarian Supermodel To Be Named A Victoria’s Secret Angel

Barbara Palvin is no stranger to the Victoria’s Secret runway, but the next time she struts her stuff down it, she’ll be rocking a new accessory — a pair of angel wings.

As reported by People, the 25-year-old stunner recently announced that she is the newest member of the lingerie brand’s Angel family, making her the first Hungarian model to earn the coveted title.

“I’ve been keeping this a secret for three months,” she revealed to the publication. “It’s a career high!”

Palvin is certainly deserving of her Angel status, as she has been working with Victoria’s Secret for almost a decade. Barbara walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time in 2012, which she followed up by a number of campaigns for the brand — including three in 2018 alone.

She made her return to the runway this past year and certainly did not disappoint, which her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse can attest to. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sprouse kept his eyes glued to his stunning girlfriend as she strutted her stuff down the catwalk in November, with a bag full of delicious Shake Shack burgers in hand for her to indulge in following the lingerie-clad show.

Even before beginning her illustrious career with the retailer, Barbara knew it was something she had to do. She explained to People that she was 13 the first time she saw the VS Fashion Show and made it a goal to be there one day. Just a few years later, she shot her first campaign with Victoria’s Secret PINK, and the rest was history.

“Now, I feel like I was destined to do this,” she said. “Victoria’s Secret caught me at the perfect time, because I’m finally happy with myself and my body.”

Body confidence and positivity is something that Palvin admits she still struggles with on a daily basis but noted that working with the lingerie brand has helped her become comfortable in her own skin.

“I think that the beauty of Victoria’s Secret is that they really support me for who I am and how I look,” Barbara said. “I’m thankful for them.”

The supermodel also took to her Instagram account this morning to share the exciting news of her Angel status to her whopping 10.9 million followers, who were nothing short of supportive. Barbara’s post contained a sexy video compilation of all of her walks down the Victoria’s Secret catwalk, which at the time of this writing, has been viewed over one million times and racked up nearly 500,000 likes. She also included a sweet message to her millions of fans in the latest upload.

“I am proud to represent Hungary, and most importantly, all of you in this new chapter of my life!” she wrote. “Thank you all so much again.”