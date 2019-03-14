‘One Piece’ Chapter 936 Spoilers: Luffy Unleashes Conqueror’s Haki At Prisoner’s Mine, Strawhats In Trouble

One Piece Chapter 936 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the ongoing commotions at the Wano Country where several members of the Strawhat Pirates, including Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Vinsmoke Sanji, Nami, and Nico Robin, are involved. Will the war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates alliance start earlier than expected?

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 936 started with Raizo making plans to free his comrade Kawamatsu from Emperor Kaido’s prison cell. It was recently revealed that Kawamatsu is one of the Nine Red Scabbards who vowed to avenge the Kozuki clan against Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido. Raizo is currently finding the key fo Kawamatsu’s handcuffs while thinking about how he can save Luffy from Beast Pirates All-Star Queen.

One Piece Chapter 936 showed Luffy participating in the Grand Sumo Inferno at the Prisoner’s Mine. Before the competition starts, Luffy and the other prisoners are forced to wear collars that could explode for public execution. The Grand Sumo Inferno won’t end until Luffy beats all the participants, but if he agrees to become a subordinate of the Beast Pirates, he no longer needs to fight and will immediately be forgiven for all the things he has done.

As expected, Luffy refused and decided to join the Grand Sumo Inferno. Since his opponents can use weapons and have the numbers, the Beast Pirates agreed to remove Luffy’s handcuffs. When the fight started, Luffy knocked out an entire group of participants using his Conqueror’s Haki and said that none of his opponents can help him with his training.

One Piece Chapter 936 also featured Beast Pirates headliner X Drake appearing in the bathhouse where Nami, Robin, and Shinobu are currently in. X Drake saw Nami naked after the towel covering her body fell. Sanji, who is wearing his Raid Suit Stealth Black, witnessed the situation and his nose started to bleed. The Strawhat Pirates tried to find their way out of the bathhouse and avoid confrontation with X Drake and Hawkins.

Upon seeing Sanji, X Drake and Hawkins immediately recognized the Stealth Black of the Germa 66. Sanji said that the only way to take away the enemy’s attention is for Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law, Bepo, and their crew to be captured.

One Piece Chapter 936 revealed that Zoro is also in trouble at Ringo region. Some of the citizens didn’t think twice before attacking Zoro after seeing the sword Shusui. Zoro decided to fight back and collect all the enemies’ weapons that they could use in their upcoming war against the Beast Pirates.