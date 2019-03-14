Black Widow’s Hair Suggests Major Time Jump In New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The newest trailer reveals at least three different hair styles for the character, sparking all new theories.

The second official trailer for Avengers: Endgame is being dissected every which way after its debut on Thursday morning. As Easter eggs are continually searched for, there other obvious moments in the trailer which don’t need as much examination. One of these more obvious hints at the plot of the upcoming film lies within Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff’s hair. The assassin’s hair was also widely discussed in the first trailer as it appeared to change length several times, but this time around the colors are different as well.

Fatherly is noting that the Scarlett Johansson character has at least three different hairstyles in the trailer, with a fourth possibly making an appearance. A short blonde bob (as mostly sported in Infinity War) is shown at the trailer’s conclusion when Captain Marvel makes her appearance, a very long red-to-blonde look is seen mid-way through the trailer, and an all red locks style is showcased several times.

The different looks in Black Widow’s hair suggest several time jumps within Endgame. The short blonde bob is suspected to be within the immediate aftermath of Infinity War since there isn’t much change since the third Avengers film. This look was also featured in the first trailer for Endgame when Natasha confirms Thanos wiped out half of all living creatures.

The ombre-colored look suggests Natasha is now several years in the future. Her hair is now well past her shoulders and is half blonde and half red, and every long-haired human knows just how long it takes to grow out your hair a good eight to 10 inches. A future time jump has always been suspected in the aftermath as the remaining Avengers work on a way to reverse the effects of Infinity War.

Natasha’s completely red-locked look could be after a good trim while still in the future but preparing for time travel. The Avenger is sporting the hairstyle while also wearing the new white uniforms, meaning time travel is probably about to take place.

All all-blonde longer look is also seen in the trailer, which is a clip taken from the first preview of the film. As Natasha shoots at a target, her french braided hair can be seen down past her shoulders and it is all blonde, not featuring any red at all.

It looks like Endgame will have the heroes hopping all throughout time if Black Widow’s hair is any indication of what’s to come.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.