What Those New White Uniforms In The Second ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Might Mean

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

The second official trailer for Avengers: Endgame hit the web on Thursday morning, sending Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans into a frenzy. Now that the trailer has been out for a good couple of hours and fans have re-watched the clip for the hundredth time, it’s time to dissect every single frame in the video.

One of the most noticeable and memorable moments in the new trailer comes at the clips’ conclusion, as the remaining superheroes are walking in the Avengers Facility wearing matching white uniforms. This is the first time in the MCU that the Avengers are donning the same outfit, which suggests something completely major is about to happen. Screen Rant is breaking down these new outfits, which they believe are related to time travel.

It’s long been rumored that the survivors of Infinity War are going to use time travel through the Quantum Realm (QR) to somehow reverse the effects of the snap. Theories surrounding time travel vary greatly, including the Avengers collecting the stones before Thanos to form their own gauntlet, destroying them altogether, or defeating the Mad Titan before he even begins his quest.

At the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp(AMATW), Scott Lang was trapped in the QR after Hope Van Dyne, Janet Van Dyne, and Hank Pym were decimated by the snap. Travel in the QR is only possible with special suits, meaning if the rest of the Avengers want to join Scott Lang in the unknown realm, they have to be properly equipped.

That’s where the new white suits come in, as they are suspected to be special technology that helps all the superheroes travel together in the QR. How these suits were designed remains to be seen, as Scott Lang did not build his own suit despite knowing the powers it possesses. Now that Tony Stark is revealed to be back on Earth in the new trailer, he will likely be the driving force behind concocting these new suits, with the help of Bruce Banner and Scott Lang.

Janet Van Dyne mentioned “time vortexes” at the end of AMATW, suggesting Scott should watch out for them as he could be sucked into it. How the Avengers will travel as one unit in the QR remains to be seen, but the bigger mystery lies within the specifics of the time vortexes. Fans are eagerly awaiting to find out how the heroes know where to go in the QR to get to a certain point in the past, as it appears to be a guessing game at this point in time.

Screen Rant is citing leaked set photos that show Ant-Man, Bruce Banner, and Tony Stark in the Battle of New York from the original Avengers film with Captain America, who appears to be from the past and not a present-day time traveler. Those leaked set photos do not show the heroes in new white suits, but Tony Stark is seen in a blue SHIELD-inspired getup.

To see how it all plays out, catch Avengers: Endgame on April 26.