Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas & Douglas Return After Caroline Dies

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 15, states that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will suddenly return from New York. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) eldest son will not only be returning to Los Angeles, but he will also bring his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), with him.

Caroline Spencer Dies On The Bold And The Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw Taylor taking a phone call which left her in tears. She cried, “Oh no, please God no!” while she was on the phone. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) also received horrible news and had to leave Katie at the restaurant.

According to She Knows Soaps, Caroline died in New York. As Douglas’ paternal grandmother, they called Taylor to let her know about the boy’s mother. Bill was Caroline’s uncle and he also received news of her death.

However, Taylor and Bill’s grief will never compare to that of Thomas and Douglas. Thomas and Caroline had rekindled their romance and were living together in New York. They were raising their son, Douglas, and planning a future together. Now Thomas needs to deal with his devastating loss and be there for his son as he grieves the death of his mother.

Thomas & Douglas Return To Los Angeles

Thomas and Douglas will return to L.A. as they try to piece their lives together after their catastrophic loss. Thomas has a strong family network in his hometown, and they will be there for him as he mourns the loss of Caroline.

Not only will the Forresters step up and support Thomas and Douglas, but the Spencers will also look after their own. Bill, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Liam (Scott Clifton) will also be affected by the news. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that they will reach out to father and son at this difficult time. It also seems as if Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Douglas may form a special bond.

Thomas’ Future Plans

Although there is no official word on what Thomas’ future holds, it appears as if he is here for the long haul. Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) has just left his position as head designer for the Hope For The Future line and Thomas may be in line for the job.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that he and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will come face-to-face. Will she be able to let the past go and wish Thomas the best for his future?

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to see Thomas return.