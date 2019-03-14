ARod Spotted With A Bruise On His Face As He & JLo Land In Miami Amid Cheating Accusations

Meanwhile, Jose Canseco has continued to accuse Alex Rodriguez of sleeping with his 'Playboy' model ex-wife and even challenged him to take the polygraph test.

Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé looked a little worse for wear on Tuesday morning, as the newly engaged couple returned home from their romantic getaway to the Bahamas. As the two landed in Miami, Florida, and made their way out of the airport, Alex Rodriguez was spotted with what appeared to be a bruised bump under his left eye, The Daily Mail is reporting.

The former New York Yankees baseball player and the platinum-selling artist have been under a lot of scrutiny lately following their surprise engagement announcement last weekend. As The Inquisitr previously reported, ARod proposed to JLo on Saturday with a jaw-dropping, emerald-cut diamond ring estimated to be worth a whopping $4.5 million.

However, their big moment was tarnished after retired baseball star Jose Canseco accused Rodriguez of cheating on his bride-to-be with Canseco’s own former wife, Jessica, as recently covered by The Inquisitr. At the time, ARod and JLo were still enjoying their lavish tropical vacation, happily posting photos of the romantic proposal and the huge engagement ring.

By the time they made it back to Miami, Jessica Canseco had already spoken out against the accusations made by her ex-husband, shutting down the rumors that she and ARod were allegedly having an affair behind JLo’s back, The Inquisitr reported on Tuesday.

While Jennifer Lopez is reportedly adamant about not letting “some bitter rivalry” between the two former athletes spoil her special day, Alex Rodriguez looked rather gloomy on Tuesday as he strolled through the airport after touching down in Miami.

In a series of photos published today by The Daily Mail, the 43-year-old retired baseball star appears to have a bruise on his cheek as he makes his way through the terminal in a gray hoodie, which he pulled up and wore over his head.

Jennifer Lopez's new fiancé Alex Rodriguez appears to have a bruised face as couple arrive in Miami https://t.co/o2CjviDS1U — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 14, 2019

In the snapshots, ARod dons a very casual outfit. The businessman paired his hoodie with a matching pair of joggers and completed his sporty look with black sneakers.

Meanwhile, his fiancée made the flight back to Miami in more stylish attire, “mixing airport chic with glamor,” as noted by The Daily Mail. The 49-year-old singer and actress rocked a pair of casual skinny jeans, which she teamed up with a black roll neck top and a trendy oversized cashmere cardigan by Brunello Cucinelli.

The following day, JLo and ARod hit the gym in Miami and were photographed by paparazzi as they made their way to the establishment. JLo flaunted her toned figure in black leggings and a matching crop top by Guess, while ARod trailed behind her in jeans and a gray T-shirt.

Jennifer Lopez hits the gym with new $4.5M ring… as Jose Canseco doubles down on THAT affair claim https://t.co/EMlKWjp9ao — Celebrity&Tech News (@CelebTechNews) March 14, 2019

In the meantime, the Jose Canseco Twitter storm rages on, as the former baseball player continues to accused ARod of sleeping with his Playboy model ex-wife. In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday, Canseco challenged Rodriguez to take the polygraph test and settle the matter once and for all.

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a polygraph are you man enough to face me — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 13, 2019

“Jennifer Lopez, I hear you’re a very good person I am sorry you are caught up in the middle of this but the truth has to be told,” Canseco wrote on Twitter.