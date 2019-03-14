Elizabeth Hurley Shows Skin In A Sparkly Blue String Bikini At 53

Elizabeth's showing off her amazing body in a string bikini.

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off her amazing body at 53-years-old in a sparkly string bikini. The stunning model proudly flaunted her curves for the camera in a new snap posted to her Instagram account on March 14 which had her modeling one of the fun two-pieces from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

In the upload shared via her account this week, the stunning model – who’s set to celebrate her 54th birthday in just three months’ time – proudly revealed her toned body to the world, including her flat stomach.

Elizabeth let her long brunette flow down for the photo and also opted to cover up a little with a jacket-style coverup over her shoulders. The see-through ensemble perfectly matched the British model’s skimpy bikini, which was made up of several embellishments across the chest for a fun sparkle effect.

She also teamed the beaded bikini top with a pair of matching blue string bottoms that tied on both hips. Elizabeth shot a sultry look for the camera while accessorizing with a single gold bangle on her left hand.

In the caption of the new photo, the star confirmed that the fun two-piece is from her own line of swimwear and also teased that the skimpy blue swim ensemble is part of a new collection for the range.

In addition to her latest revealing bikini snap, Hurley’s proved multiple times in the past that she’s most definitely not afraid to give her more than 1 million followers a look at her amazing bikini body.

Just last month, The Inquisitr reported that the star flaunted her toned body in a peach-colored push-up bikini as she posed in the mirror with a pair of glamorous oversized shades covering her eyes.

But while she’s no stranger to putting her body on display, she’s also made it clear that there’s a lot of hard work that goes into getting and maintaining her toned figure.

Back in October, Hurley revealed some of her diet and fitness secrets to Women’s Health where she told the outlet that she starts her exercise for the day almost immediately after waking up, doing squat reps while she brushes her teeth. She then takes her dogs for a 30-minute walk to get her heart rate up.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

In addition to her morning workout, Elizabeth also admitted that she’ll incorporate yoga and Pilates into her day when she gets time.

Looking great is also down to her diet, too, as she told the outlet last year that she’s been following the Blood-Type Diet. Per the outlet, the technique encourages followers to eat foods that will “react well chemically with their specific blood type.”