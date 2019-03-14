‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Summer Stuns Victor

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, March 14, reveals that Victoria will lash out at Phyllis. Plus, Lola wakes up, the women say goodbye ahead of their prison time, and Victor flips when he learns Summer is marrying Kyle Abbott.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) got visits from Victor (Eric Braeden), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Billy (Jason Thompson). The women said their tearful goodbyes to the men. Victor told Victoria that of all his children, she’s the strongest.

Later, Phyllis showed up to see the women, and only Victoria would see her. However, Phyllis didn’t get the absolution she’d hoped for by visiting. Victoria lashed out at Phyllis for ratting them out, but Phyllis reminded her that Sharon is the reason they all got arrested. Victoria told Phyllis she would get what she deserves eventually. Later when Billy visited, Victoria cried in his arms. Then, Nick and Billy went to the station, and they demanded to see Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) immediately. They said it was a matter of life or death.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) found her mother at Jabot. She and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) discussed the shocking verdict, and then talk turned to Summer’s rapidly approaching wedding. Billy showed up and lashed out at Phyllis and Summer for being so insensitive at a time like this. When he left, Phyllis told Summer she understood why Billy is upset. Then, Phyllis asked her daughter about her honeymoon with Kyle, and Summer revealed they won’t have one. Summer told her shocked mother that the marriage is what counts for her. Phyllis asked Summer if her quick wedding to Kyle had anything to do with Lola (Sasha Calle) getting a new liver, and Summer denied it. Then Summer received a phone call and left.

Summer met Victor at the Club. Victor told his granddaughter he had to have her at Newman the next day to lead in Victoria’s absence. However, Summer revealed she couldn’t go to work because she was getting married instead. A shocked Victor asked about the groom, and Summer told him she’s marrying Kyle, which Victor couldn’t believe. Ultimately, Victor agreed to attend the ceremony, and he gave her permission for a brief honeymoon.

At the hospital, Lola shocked everybody by waking up, and Kyle happily sat beside her. Lola learned that she’d been in a coma for a month and needed a liver transplant. Then, Kyle told her she had an anonymous donor. Lola had no memory of the attack.

Later, at Crimson Lights, Kyle confessed that Summer is Lola’s donor to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Mariah begged Kyle not to go through with the wedding because it would only be bad for him. Still, Kyle continued with his plans because he has to save Lola, according to The Inquisitr.