Kate Beckinsale Stuns At 45 In Sexy Lace Bodysuit For Latest Instagram Snap

Kate Beckinsale knows how to turn up the heat on her Instagram feed, and her latest snap certainly did not disappoint. The actress took to the social media platform today to indulge her followers in a steamy new post that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 45-year-old left little to the imagination in her latest upload shared on Thursday, March 14, in which she rocked a skintight black bodysuit with sheer lace sleeves that did her nothing but favors as she struck a sultry pose in a bathroom. The stunner put on a seriously busty display in the piece thanks to its deep V neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage and exposed even more skin through two small cutouts underneath her bosom that were also covered by the sheer lace material.

Meanwhile, Kate’s booty was highlighted from the one-piece’s curve-hugging nature that also accentuated her tiny waist, and completed the ensemble by covering her trim, toned legs in nothing more than a pair of extremely sheer black tights. The actress was all dolled up for the jaw-dropping snap, styling her brunette tresses down in voluminous waves that framed her face and cascaded over her voluptuous chest. She also rocked a full face of makeup featuring a thick coating of mascara and a light pink lip to complete her barely-there look.

Fans of the Love & Friendship actress went wild for her most recent Instagram upload, which at the time of this writing, has accrued nearly 150,000 likes from her 2.7 million followers after just four hours of going live on the platform. Thousands rushed to the comments section as well to flood it with compliments for the star’s age-defying beauty.

“Queen,” one follower wrote, while another said she was a “very beautiful and talented lady.”

“Totally in love with this woman, most beautiful woman in the universe,” gushed a third fan.

The steamy shot comes just days after Kate’s boyfriend Pete Davidson defended their relationship on last weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pete was questioned about his new girlfriend by “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost and addressed the 20-year age difference between him and Kate that he explained people “have a crazy fascination with.”

“But it doesn’t really bother us, but then again, I’m new to this,” he explained before rattling off a list of men who are in relationships with big age differences, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Scott Disick, and Donald Trump, that critics could pose their questions about the subject to.