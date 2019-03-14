Here’s What Jennifer Lopez Really Thinks About Her $1.75 Million Engagement Ring From A-Rod, Per ‘People’

The stunning diamond engagement ring reportedly weighs 16 karats.

Alex Rodriguez got down on one knee and presented wife-to-be Jennifer Lopez with a huge diamond ring as he proposed over the weekend, but what does JLo really think of the bling? According to People, the star is understandably pretty impressed with the rock she received from the former baseball player and reportedly can’t seem to stop staring at the jewelry he put on her finger.

The site’s insider revealed a few days after The Inquisitr reported that the couple had a romantic beach proposal during a vacation to the Bahamas on March 9. People‘s report noted that Lopez “can’t stop looking at her ring,” which the site claimed is thought to be worth a whopping $1.75 million.

“She is obsessed and loves it,” continued the insider, adding that Jennifer loved the proposal itself as much as the huge rock she was presented with by her boyfriend of two years. “She keeps saying that the proposal was the best surprise ever.”

The outlet’s source then revealed that Rodriguez proposed to the stunning singer and actress as they took a low-key but romantic walk on the beach together in the tropical location, which is something Lopez reportedly couldn’t have been happier with.

“They were going for a beach walk when Alex asked her to marry him. Jennifer loves that the proposal was so romantic and low-key,” they revealed this week, just days after A-Rod popped the question to the mom of twins.

“She loves that Alex knows her so well and felt comfortable keeping it real instead of going for a flashy proposal,” the source then added. “It was a dream proposal for Jennifer. She wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

As for the ring, People also reported this week that it’s a “16-karat emerald-cut flawless diamond” and claimed that Alex put a whole lot of time and effort into choosing the right rock for his wife-to-be. According to the source, the athlete spent “several months” choosing it.

They added that Rodriguez “did everything on his own” when it came to picking it out, meaning that Lopez was completely surprised when he popped the question.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, this isn’t Lopez’s first engagement ring.

The star has actually been proposed to four times before Alex got down on one knee.

JLo married her first husband, Ojani Noa, in 1997. She then headed down the aisle with dancer Cris Judd in 2001. In 2002, she became engaged to actor Ben Affleck, but the twosome never made it down the aisle. Jennifer was then married to singer Marc Anthony — with whom she shares her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme — with the former couple tying the knot in 2004.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Understandably, Jennifer has been proudly flashing her latest huge engagement ring over the past few days.

Harper’s Bazaar shared candid snaps of the happy couple out and about in Miami, Florida, on March 13, where JLo was showing off the huge ring on her left hand with her workout wear as she worked out with Alex at the gym.