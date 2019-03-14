The Second ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Is Here

Prepare for two minutes and 26 seconds of greatness.

It’s here, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans. The long-awaited second official trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped this morning to the surprise of everyone. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the trailer was expected to be released around March 16 due to patterns from Avengers: Infinity War and its trailer releases last year. Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased the trailer on their Instagram page this morning, which directed followers to view the full-length trailer online.

Fans have already been treated to one full-length official trailer for the film, in addition to a 30-second Super Bowl spot. Most films in the MCU have two full-length trailers, but a third doesn’t always necessarily come. Marvel’s official YouTube channel shared the two minute and 26-second trailer around 8 a.m. ET Thursday morning, a week after the release of Captain Marvel.

The new trailer starts out in black-and-white and takes MCU fans down a trip on memory lane. Old scenes from the original Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America films are seen to show the beginnings of the original heroes, and what a way they’ve come. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is the first voiceover to be heard, as he describes fighting his way out of a cave to become Iron Man for the first time. He appears to be speaking to Pepper Potts, as he did in the first trailer, while he mentions hoping to pull off one last surprise.

A young Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is then seen in a clip from Captain America: The First Avenger before he becomes the superhuman we know today. Then a new voice over begins, courtesy of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), who says that all people can do now is “start over.” While Peggy is speaking, there is a shot of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) showing his wife how to shoot a bow and arrow in the past, which leads to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finding Clint in his new persona, Ronin, on the streets of Japan in the present day.

Next, Rogers can also be seen in a flashback from Captain America: Civil War carrying Peggy’s casket at her funeral as he cries. Things switch to a view of Asgard, now destroyed after Ragnarok, as a long-haired young Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stands with Odin from the original film. As a voiceover from Thor begins, a flashback of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) are seen as they are dusted away by the snap at Infinity War‘s conclusion.

Several brief shots of Ant-Man, Rocket, and War Machine follow, including Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) looking extremely confused in the world he is now living in. This hints that he has managed to work his way out of the Quantum Realm and is learning of the world’s new fate.

Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), Clint Barton, and Tony Stark all say “whatever it takes,” as they prepare to combat the events of Infinity War and re-write history.

The biggest takeaway from the trailer comes towards its conclusion as the remaining superheroes are seen in their new white-and-blue Avengers suits as they walk through the hangar of their facility. Stark and Nebula (Karen Gillan) are shown walking with the rest of the heroes, finally confirming that the two make it back to Earth and reunite with the rest of the crew. The trailer does not show the reunion between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, who have not seen one another since the events of Civil War, but it does prove that they have reunited finally.

The title for Avengers: Endgame appears, and in true MCU fashion, an end-credit scene appears in the trailer. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) makes her big Endgame trailer debut as she stands in front of Thor. Thor calls Stormbreaker to his hand and Carol does not flinch, to which the God of Thunder responds, “I like this one.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.