Kyle Richards’ Daughter Sophia Umansky Defends Herself After Hater Asks If She ‘Bribed’ Her Way Into College

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's daughter is being trolled over a college admissions scam she knew nothing about.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently sent her third daughter off to college, and now she’s unfairly being dragged into the recent college admissions scandal that her friend, Full House star Lori Loughlin, was involved in.

Richards wasted no time in calling out at an online troll after her daughter, Sophia Umansky, was attacked regarding her recent admission to George Washington University. According to Us Weekly, Richards’ 18-year-old daughter clapped back after a hater commented on her Instagram page, “Did your parents bribe your way into GW just like all your neighbors back home did? You seem incredibly stupid.”

“I actually graduated high school on the dean’s list and worked really hard to get into a good school thank u for ur concern tho sweetie,” read Sophia’s response.

Proud mama Kyle Richards shared a screenshot of the exchange to her Instagram story and praised her college freshman daughter for defending herself against online trolls.

“Some people are really unbelievable. So proud of you @sophiakylieee,” the Bravo star wrote.

Kyle Richards has already gone on record as saying she never heard anything about the college admissions scam until the Operation Varsity Blues scandal blew up earlier this week, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Richards also told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she was “shocked” by the scandal that allegedly involved Lori Loughlin’s payment of $500,000 to get her daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, recruited into USC under the phony pretense that they were members on the crew team.

“We know a lot of people in that circle and it was really shocking today. Everyone’s talking about it today, you know, in our world and our circle. Until today, [I] had never heard this ever existed. Maybe I’m naive. I didn’t even know that existed.”

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scam, as was actress Felicity Huffman.

The shocking college scandal comes just as Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky’s trip to drop their daughter Sophia at college played out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards shared an emotional goodbye with her daughter on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, then later said how proud she is of all three of her older daughters for going to college, unlike herself.

Richards’ firstborn daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in psychology. Richards second oldest daughter, Alexia Umansky, graduated from Emerson College in Boston last spring.

But with three daughters already admitted to college and one more to go (youngest daughter Portia just turned 11), Kyle Richards is still being asked to provide “proof” of her kids’ credentials for some reason. When asked to confirm that all of her children got into college on their own, Kyle Richards tweeted, “1000,000 %,” then added, “My eldest @FarrahBritt graduated Magna Cum Laude from USC.”