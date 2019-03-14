Rita Ora Rocks A Sexy Waitress Uniform On Instagram

Ora flashes her white bra through her sheer outfit, which is cinched at the waist and highlights her svelte figure.

Rita Ora looks fabulous no matter what she throws on. In the latest photos shared to Instagram, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker proudly flaunts a sexy waitress uniform — one which Ora can be seen wearing in her newly-released “Only Want You” music video.

Launched last week, the new music video boasts more than 3 million views on YouTube. “Only Want You” is the sixth single to be released from Ora’s 2018 Phoenix album, which she is currently taking on a world tour that has just arrived in Japan.

After unveiling some sultry behind-the-scenes photos over the weekend, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, the artist took to her Instagram page on Thursday to show off more sizzling snaps from her new music video.

Earlier today, the gorgeous singer and actress shared a couple of new photos that showcased one of the three eye-popping outfits she is seen wearing in the “Only Want You” video — an adorable pale-pink waitress uniform, complete with a white apron and a “Rita” name tag.

In another series of snapshots recently shared on the popular social media platform, the singer flaunted her assets in a glamorous gold dress, one that boasted a plunging neckline which put her cleavage on full display.

For her latest photo share, Ora showcased a tamer but equally enticing look as she played the working girl at a diner. In the first of the two snapshots, the “Shine Ya Light” songstress looked radiant as she was photographed with a beaming smile on her face while holding a towel. The second frame showed Ora busily putting the towel to work behind the counter.

“Don’t forget to tip your waitress!” Ora wrote in the photo caption.

While this isn’t the first time that fans have gotten a glimpse of the cute waitress uniform, the new photos give a more close-up view of the alluring attire. In the snapshots, Ora flashes her white bra through her sheer outfit, which is cinched at the waist to highlight her svelte figure.

For this particular look, Ora let go of her platinum blonde tresses in favor of chestnut brown locks, which gave the singer a sexy girl-next-door vibe. Ora topped off her look with natural-looking makeup, letting her naturally pretty features take the spotlight.

“You are so beautiful with dark hair,” one of her Instagram followers commented on the new post.

“Fave waitresssssss,” wrote another person, ending their message with a string on heart emojis.

“If you where my waitress I would tip you the world,” quipped one of Ora’s adoring fans.

If you haven’t already checked out Ora’s new “Only Want You” music video, or you simply wish to see it again, you can do so below.