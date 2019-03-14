New Bachelorette Hannah Brown Reveals What She Expects On Her Next Journey To Find Love

Hannah Brown is ready to for her next adventure on reality TV.

Hannah Brown was just announced as the new Bachelorette on Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelor. She may not have found love with Colton Underwood, but she may just discover that her true soulmate is among the 33 men who will be vying for her affection this summer. A short interview was revealed on Good Morning America on Thursday as Hannah talked about her expectations for her next journey.

As People had reported this week, Hannah B. was surprised on the finale as Chris Harrison told her that her journey will start immediately. She met a few of the men who fans will see on the next season of The Bachelorette. She was giddy and may have messed up giving out her first rose to Cam the rapper, but it sounds like the former Miss Alabama is up for anything.

In the interview with GMA’s Abbie Boudreau, Hannah said that she wants plenty of fun and adventure on her journey. Watching her first rose ceremony live during the Tuesday finale certainly proves that she takes everything in stride. She said that she is excited to meet the rest of the men, and that she is more than ready to see what this next adventure holds for her.

While Colton Underwood broke her heart on this season of The Bachelor, Hannah B. says that she has learned some lessons from this experience about love, heartbreak, and self-acceptance. Of course, she also is hoping that her journey will end up with an engagement ring this time around.

Previous #Bachelor contestants are sharing their thoughts on the new #Bachelorette: "I think she's cute and fun and quirky, but I just felt like I saw her in Paradise." https://t.co/Gw6EmGlqnZ pic.twitter.com/sC4JRiv8hQ — E! News (@enews) March 13, 2019

Chris Harrison had nothing but good things to say about Hannah B. He called her a treasure and talked about how truly genuine she is. He said that she is full of fun and that she will be a great Bachelorette.

There were mixed reactions coming from Bachelor Nation on social media about Hannah B., but she seems to be taking it all in stride. Just by watching her with Colton Underwood, it’s obvious that she is okay with being a little vulnerable and fun-loving. She is comfortable in her own skin and seems to laugh off any bad vibes she has coming her way.

According to a tweet from Reality Steve this week, filming for The Bachelorette is expected to begin on Saturday. It may be a wild ride for Hannah Brown as she meets the rest of the men who will do their best to impress her during their first meeting.

The Bachelorette will premiere on May 13 on ABC.