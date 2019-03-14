‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gushes Over Uplifting Fiancé Randall Emmett, Shares New Instagram Photo

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are in Puerto Rico.

Lala Kent shared a sweet photo of herself and Randall Emmett on Instagram on March 13 and in the caption, she gushed over how blessed she was to have the film producer in her life.

During what was their last day in Puerto Rico, the Vanderpump Rules star posted a photo on her page in which she and Emmett were seen posing cheek-to-cheek in black T-shirts at the Ritz Carlton with a garden and stunning pond seen behind them.

“I must have done something right in my little life time to be blessed with a man who lifts me up everyday. Who has been my strength in the most heartbreaking times of my life. I just adore you, my love,” Kent wrote to her soon-to-be-husband.

In addition to Kent’s final day photo, Emmett also shared a number of video clips from Wednesday on his page, which included Kent spending time on set with his mother.

As fans of the couple may have seen, Kent and Emmett have been working in Puerto Rico for the past several months on Emmett’s latest film, Axis Sally.

While in Puerto Rico, Kent has been keeping fans in the loop with her shooting schedule and frequently shares photos of herself in costume with her hair done up like someone living in the World War II era.

Weeks ago, while attending an Oscars event with her fiancé, Kent had nothing but good things to say about Emmett as she also spoke of her wedding plans and plans to start a family.

“Randall is the most incredible human in the world. Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?'” Kent told Us Weekly during an appearance at the Emily’s List pre-Oscars brunch in February. “He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

Also during the interview, Kent said that while she hasn’t done a whole lot when it comes to planning for her and Emmett’s wedding, she knows the event will take place in Miami, Florida, where the producer is from. As for children, Kent said she hopes she and Emmett will have two kids once they wed.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.