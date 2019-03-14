Nicki Minaj Sparks Rumors That She’s Married After Calling Sex Offender Boyfriend Her Husband

Nicki Minaj has fueled some speculation over her marital status. Rumor has it that she has secretly married Kenneth Petty, who has spent time in prison for an alleged sexual offense, after calling him her “husband” on Queen Radio in London.

According to The Sun, the outlet has contacted Minaj’s representative to comment on the situation.

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them,” Nicki expressed on her Beats 1 radio show.

“He rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all.”

“If I’m being honest, spiritually, I’m at the best place I’ve been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually,” she commented on how she currently feels in her life.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Petty entered the New York Police Department’s Sex Offender Unit in 1994 for allegedly having “sexual intercourse” with a 16-year-old female.

It’s unclear how much time he actually served. However, he was sentenced to between 18 and 54 months in state prison. He still remains a registered sex offender in the state of New York.

The Blast reported that he also spent seven years behind bars after he was found guilty of manslaughter in 2006.

Nicki Minaj is currently embarking on her “Nicki Wrld Tour.” This week, she performed in London at the iconic O2 Arena. The tour is a co-joint show with rising rapper Juice WRLD. The tour initially was supposed to be a co-headline with Future. However, the “Mask Off” hitmaker was forced to pull out of the dates in question due to production issues.

Nicki Minaj has over 100 million Instagram followers and enjoys sharing all aspects of her life with her fans, whom she calls “Barbs.” Her posts are liked in the millions and commented on by thousands. She is no stranger to posting photos with her partner as they travel around the world together.

Minaj is not only a musician but also an actress. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character of Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Recently, Minaj teamed up with Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne on the track “Dumb Blonde.” The single is taken from Lavigne’s sixth studio album, Head Above Water. Released last month, the song has already achieved 9.2 million streams on Spotify.

Currently, Minaj’s most streamed song on the app is her collaboration with Little Mix on their hit single “Woman Like Me.” The track has been played over 169 million times, while the music video on their official YouTube account has been watched over 162 million times. The single won Best British Video at this year’s BRIT Awards, giving Nicki her first win at the ceremony and Little Mix’s second.