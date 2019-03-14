Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Arrive Home As They Both Face Expulsion From USC Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughters have both returned home after their mother was granted a $1 million bail amid a huge college admissions scandal that she’s allegedly implicated in.

Oldest sister Isabella was pictured arriving back at her family’s Bel Air mansion on Wednesday night, just hours after her mother was arrested and subsequently released on bail for allegedly bribing college officials to get both her and her sister a place at the University of Southern California. And while the 20-year-old was captured arriving home on camera, her younger sister, YouTube star and Instagram influencer Olivia Jade, has not yet been spotted since news broke out that her mother and father, Mossimo Giannulli, were facing the bribing charges.

According to the Daily Mail, Olivia Jade was partying on a yacht that belongs to the USC’s board of trustees on Tuesday when the scandal involving her parents and dozens of other wealthy families emerged. Loughlin and her husband are now accused of having paid $500,000 to get both their daughters into the prestigious college by pretending they were crew recruits — when none of them actually played sports.

USC Board of Trustees Chairman Rick Caruso confirmed that Olivia Jade had earlier been aboard the boat alongside his daughter and her pal, Gianna, but had then headed home.

Actress Lori Loughlin's bond set at $1 million in college admissions cheating scheme https://t.co/LGDFiSruBa pic.twitter.com/kElSYekGqc — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 13, 2019

“My daughter and a group of students left for spring break prior to the government’s announcement yesterday. Once we became aware of the investigation, the young woman decided it would be in her best interests to return home,” he told TMZ.

However, the couple are not the only famous people involved in the scandal. Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who’s married to fellow actor William H Macy, was also allegedly involved in the illegal bribery scheme that the FBI stumbled upon while investigation another fraud case. They are among another 50 or so people that have been implicated in the scandal.

USC said on Wednesday that it was going to investigate and review the status of students who are allegedly connected to the scheme, proceed to reject any prospective students who may also be linked to it, and potentially expel those who are already enrolled and may be connected to the college admissions bombshell. This means that, if the investigation finds out Loughlin did indeed take part in the illegal plan, both her daughters can face expulsion. This decision will be made by the college’s president, and the Caruso-led Board of Trustees will reportedly have no influence on it.

“I don’t really care about school”: This video of Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade is going viral in the wake of the massive college admissions scandal https://t.co/2TmAlz9VTB pic.twitter.com/qcVLc5De3q — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 13, 2019

“We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” USC told the Daily Mail. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed.”

Loughlin was forced to fly back from Vancouver, where she was working, to appear in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. She was eventually granted a $1 million bail.