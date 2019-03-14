‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Speaks Out After Reported Split From Boyfriend Jason Jordan

Leah Messer’s relationship with boyfriend Jason Jordan is currently playing out on Teen Mom 2. While things between the couple appear to be going well on the show, it turns out the couple has actually split. Us Weekly confirmed the split while The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to break the news that the mom-of-three had split from boyfriend Jason Jordan.

This isn’t the first time that Leah and Jason have split. The couple split back in October 2018 as well. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup spoke to a source who elaborated on Leah’s first breakup with Jason and explained that it was Leah’s manager who convinced Leah to break up with Jason. Reportedly, after the first breakup, Leah still wanted to be with Jason and they eventually reconciled.

Reports suggest the couple split two weeks ago. Leah’s most recent picture on social media with Jason is from February 18, when the two took a trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for Valentine’s Day.

While Leah hasn’t exactly confirmed the split, after reports of the breakup started circulating, she took to Instagram to post a quote to her social media account. With it, she included a caption where she talked about everything happening for a reason.

“Everything happens for a reason! #trusttheprocess. I only ever want what God wants for us! Thank you for all of the support, we love you! So thankful for this beautiful journey that we call life! My thought of the day…Everyone comes into our lives for a reason, a season or a lifetime. I’m thankful for everyone I’ve journeyed with and continue to learn and grow. When we can live in the present with appreciation there’s no room for judgement. Some things are just not meant to be and that’s ok. -Leah “

Leah has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for several years. Fans first met her on 16 and Pregnant when she and Corey Simms found out they were expecting twins together. Leah gave birth to the couple’s daughters and the two eventually married. However, they were unable to make their relationship work and the two eventually divorced. Leah then moved on with Jeremy Calvert and the two eventually married and had a daughter. That relationship eventually ended up in divorce.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some fans questioned the age difference between Leah and Jason which was over ten years. However, Leah revealed why she was dating someone older than her on Teen Mom 2. She explained that men her age “don’t understand” her life, citing that with three kids, men her age “don’t want anything to do with that.”

Teen Mom 2 is airing new episodes Monday nights on MTV. Fans can catch up with Leah Messer and the rest of the cast.