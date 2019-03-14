Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Flooded With Music Royalty

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be flooded by not only the night’s honored guests, which include The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies, but also a slew of special guests that will induct them.

The ceremony, which will be held March 29, 2019, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will include some of the biggest names in the music industry’s past, present, and future. An official press release by The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed the following celebrities that will induct the Class of 2019 into the storied building for their accomplishments in the music industry.

Harry Styles will present for Stevie Nicks, who was originally inducted into the Hall in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac and now, will be honored for her solo accomplishments. Brian May of Queen will induct British rockers Def Leppard. Janelle Monáe will honor legendary pop and soul singer Janet Jackson. Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails will present new wave legends The Cure. David Byrne will induct alternative icons Radiohead. John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran will present their music heroes, art rockers Roxy Music. Finally, Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles will induct the legendary ’60s rock group The Zombies.

The official Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website reported that each year, an official nominating committee selects a group of artists nominated for induction. Visitors to the Museum can share which artists they’d like to see as a future nominee in what is called a “Voice Your Choice” ballot.

Official induction ballots are sent to more than 1,000 voters, including every living Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee. Also asked for their professional opinion are current and past artists, members of the music industry, and music historians, as their top picks could become inductees.

The pre-ceremony red carpet live stream will begin before the Induction Ceremony and will be live streamed on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website, as well as the Rock Hall’s social media platforms.

A special exhibit dedicated to this year’s inductees will open at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on March 22. Sirius XM will also carry a radio broadcast of the ceremony in April and special broadcasts throughout the year devoted to the Rock Hall’s past and present inductees on the channel’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio.

Variety reported that Duran Duran’s John Taylor once revealed to Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones the influence Roxy Music had on him musically as a young adult.

“I remember seeing them on television, and they were just like nothing we’d ever seen before.”

Harry Styles, who will induct Stevie Nicks, has formed a close bond with the Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter and once brought her on stage as a surprise guest during a solo show at the iconic Troubadour in Hollywood.

The ceremony will premiere on HBO on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET.