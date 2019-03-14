Rita Ora Rocks A Fierce Red Outfit While Exploring Tokyo

Rita Ora is currently embarking on her “Phoenix World Tour” in Asia. The tour began on March 1, in Melbourne, Australia, at the Palais Theatre.

While on the Asian leg of the tour, Rita has been exploring the district of Shibuya in Tokyo while wearing a fiery red outfit. Rocking it with white trainers, Ora is looking fresh from head to toe. The colorful backdrop of the city is so aesthetically pleasing, we’re sure this is a spot where lots of people take their Instagram photos.

After Asia, the third and final leg — so far — will take place in Europe and will start April 23 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway. The tour will go across the U.K. and includes a show at London’s O2 Arena on May 24.

The tour is in support of the album with the same name, Phoenix. The album so far has released seven singles: “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” “For You,” “Girls,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Only Want You.” The record peaked at No. 11 in the U.K. while being certified gold in Canada.

The album was her first release since her debut, Ora, six years ago, which was released through Roc Nation.

Rita’s first album scored her three No. 1 singles in a row in the U.K.: “Hot Right Now,” “R.I.P.,” and “How We Do (Party).” The album also topped the charts and has been certified platinum there.

In 2016, Rita became the host and a judge on America’s Next Top Model’s 23rd cycle. She replaced supermodel Tyra Banks for one season.

In 2015, she was a coach on The Voice UK and a judge on The X Factor all in one year. In 2017, she hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in London and an American television music competition series, Boy Band.

In 2004, she made her film debut in the movie Spivs, playing the role of Rosanna. Since then, she has appeared in Fast & Furious, Fifty Shades of Grey, Southpaw, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed.

Rita is Albanian and speaks the language. She represents her roots proudly.

“My parents brought us [my older sister and I] to this country with the hope and the dream that we could get a decent education, which is so important for our hopes and values, and for what we want to achieve in our lives. I grew up in Britain, a country that has given me so much for which I am grateful, but I will always have a special place in my heart for my home town and Kosovo,” she told the Evening Standard after being named honorary ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo.

Ora’s Instagram page has over 14.6 million followers where she posts what’s going on in her world all the time.