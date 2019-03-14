‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak-Biermann Goes Makeup-Free In New Photo & Fans Are Losing It

Kim's fans couldn't get over how different she looked as she showed off her fresh face on Instagram.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is stunning fans with a new look in a makeup-free selfie. Per Hollywood Life, the reality star had her followers up in arms this week as she showed off a much more stripped back look than usual on her Instagram page on March 13, licking her lips for the camera while posing for a selfie in the car.

The snap showed Kim in her vehicle as she wished her fans a good morning while showing off her glowing skin and very fresh face with part of her long blonde hair gripped back.

But while Kim didn’t acknowledge her seemingly bare face in the new selfie shared with her almost 3 million followers, fans most definitely noticed that she’d ditched her usual uber-glam makeup look for the new pic.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the 40-year-old star. Many Instagram users acknowledged just how much younger the mom of six looked.

“Dare I say you look almost better without make up?!? You look amazing with this fresh face! I thought it was one of your daughters at first scroll,” one fan told the Bravo personality.

Another added in the comments, “Finally makeup free! [You’re] so beautiful like this…. let’s see this side of you more often.”

“You look soo young,” a third follower then told her, while another commented on Kim’s latest selfie, “You look the most beautiful make-up free. Honest.”

Zolciak hasn’t publicly responded to the flurry of comments on the photo – which already has more than 23,000 likes – though this isn’t the only time over the past few days that she’s given her Instagram followers a glimpse at herself looking pretty different.

The TV personality was also showing off a new look in another upload she shared with fans this week where she opted to ditch her signature blonde locks.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, Kim looked very different while posing with her 22-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann as she rocked a brunette wig. In the caption, she revealed that – although she’s now pretty famous for her blonde hair – she actually rocked dark tresses until she was around 15-years-old.

“I went blonder and blonder and have never looked back!” Zolciak told her millions of fans in the caption of the Instagram snap. “I don’t miss the dark hair although I would take it over all my gray now any day.”

Zolciak is also no stranger to showing off some skin on social media, either.

As The Inquisitr also previously shared, earlier this year the mom of six was showing off a whole lot of skin in a very tiny bikini as she stepped into the ocean during a vacation.