‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, March 13: Steffy’s Leaving Los Angeles

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, March 13 states that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) summoned Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to the cliff house. When they arrived at her home, she told them that she had some news that would impact them, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy told Liam and Hope that she would be leaving Los Angeles in a few days’ time. She said that she would be heading to Forrester International in Paris and would be taking the girls with her. She said that she hoped Hope would use the time away from the girls to grieve Beth. According to Soap Central, Liam agreed that it would benefit him and Hope to spend some time alone together. However, Hope felt that his place was with the girls.

Steffy reminded her that she couldn’t push her and Liam together and that they had already been through this argument. She said that Liam would call the girls and they could even video chat with him. Liam reiterated that his place was with Hope.

Steffy returned with the girls and gave Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) to Hope. She said that when she returned from Paris, she hoped that Hope had started to rebuild her life. She was certain that Hope was meant to be a mother.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy makes travel plans to give Liam and Hope a chance to get their marriage back on track. pic.twitter.com/KodU2tRKb5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 13, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) teased Katie Logan (Heather Tom) about dressing up for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Katie insisted that she hadn’t glammed herself up for ex-husband but Donna was not buying it. When Donna asked if she was falling for him again, Katie reminded her that she and Bill were married twice and it did not work out for them. According to Donna, she could see that Katie wanted to reunite her family. She said that it would be beautiful if she and Bill found each other again. Katie sharply warned Donna not to set her up with Bill. She said that her life was not a romance novel. Donna left.

Katie’s phone alerted her that she had a lunch date with Brooke. Katie seemed to be surprised about the date.

Donna and Justin engage Sally and Wyatt in their match-making plans for Bill and Katie. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/fGjIp1doeZ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/u7t7PnTXcl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 13, 2019

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) were at Spencer Publications with Bill and Justin (Aaron D. Spears). They discussed the new fashion house before talk turned to Bill spending time with Katie. Everyone told Bill that they were glad that he and Katie were spending time together. Justin opined that Katie and Bill should get together. Bill seemed indignant that everyone was trying to set him up with Katie. He received a phone alert about a meeting that he had at Il Giardino. Bill left the office.

At Il Giardino, Katie could not find Brooke anywhere. She spotted Bill, who could also not find the person he was supposed to be meeting. They decide to lunch together. Bill was glad to be having lunch with Katie.

